Kyndall’s Top 10 Love Island Seasons To Keep You Hot This Fall

With Love Island USA and Love Island UK becoming this year’s summer sensation, I wanted to give you all the best seasons to binge-watch as we get into the Fall season. Things might not be hot and steamy outside anymore, but that latte sure is!

I’ve been watching Love Island religiously each Summer since I was 13. Love Island is my favorite reality TV show because it has everything you could look for in a romantic reality TV show including romance, drama, and a good couple to root for.

Here are my top seasons from all the countries series of Love Island that have all of those great aspects and more:

10. Love Island USA Season 5

This honestly is just one of the top 10 for me because I enjoyed the entire group of girls that were on the cast. The men, however…

9. Love Island USA Season 2

I love Cely and Justine. That’s all.

8.Love Island UK Season 2

This season was memorable for many reasons, but the first two episodes will have your jaw on the ground with the automatic backlash the islanders faced!

7. Love Island UK Season 8

This season is home to one of the most back and forth and dramatic couples of Love Island history. It’s so chaotic, I love it.

6. Love Island Australia Season 1

This is the first season of Love Island I ever watched so it has a special place in my heart. I loved all the different personalities and you’ll want to root for them all.

5. Love Island UK Season 3

This season was the first ever to introduce Casa Amor. Best thing ever.

4.Love Island Australia Season 5

I’m obsessed with the accents, I can’t lie! This season made the top 5 because of it having one of my FAVORITE couples in Love Island history. The drama, the love triangles, and the dumb*ss men.

3. Love Island UK Season 10

The best thing about this season was all the different people. All the different personalities coming together to make a great season.

2. Love Island USA Season 6

Everyone’s favorite Love Island season right now. Taking Tik Tok into a choke hold with the drama and everyone favorite trio PPG. Without a doubt one of the best Love Island seasons produced.

1. Love Island UK Season 5

I don’t even have the words to describe how happy this season even makes me. It had everything You could ever look for when it comes to a reality TV show. From the couples to the drama everything is PERFECT.