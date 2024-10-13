“It’s What’s Inside” NEEDS to be on Your Halloween Watchlist

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bowling Green chapter.

I just watched one of the coolest horror movie releases of 2024 and I need to tell you all about it! It’s What’s Inside was directed by Greg Jardin and just released on Netflix this past week on October 4th. The film follows a group of wildly different friends at a pre-wedding party as it descends into an existential nightmare; bodies are explored, secrets are revealed, and technology shows us a deeper aspect of the human connection.

Themes of technology and comparison in the movie reveal deeper aspects of the characters as they undergo a trippy party game organized by one of the friends in the group. The characters learn more about one another as they explore themselves and the events unfolding around them while partying all night.

This movie was an absolute blast to watch, and I can’t imagine how fun it would be to get a group of friends together to watch this one! The acting, editing, story, and cinematography are stellar and distinctly capture the Gen-Z feel. It reminded me a good bit of A24’s Bodies, Bodies, Bodies (2022), which was well-received by horror fans and non-horror fans worldwide. However, I enjoyed It’s What’s Inside more than Bodies, Bodies, Bodies because of its editing, acting, and characters. The plot twists just kept on coming, and that’s what I love!

I really enjoy the direction horror is taking by focusing on Gen-Z issues and interactions; I think it’s a great way to show what society is fearing at a certain point in time. I like that this movie included realistic aspects of how 20-somethings are living nowadays; we’re all kind of struggling, even though we constantly compare ourselves to the development and lives of our peers. This movie does a great job of exploring that feeling (and fear) through technology, interactions with our peers, and the decisions the characters make throughout the progression of the film.

Netflix’s release of It’s What’s Inside goes to show that their releases are still up-to-par and something to look forward to. Fans of the film are already begging for a sequel, so we’ll see what happens! This is a fantastic directorial debut for Greg Jardin, and I can’t wait to see what he makes next.

You can find a full list of trigger warnings for the film here.