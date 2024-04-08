I Won A Raffle for a Kendra Scott Color Bar Party: Here’s How it Went!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bowling Green chapter.

For years, Kendra Scott’s jewelry has stayed relevant and timeless as it’s a staple piece of jewelry in most girls’ everyday looks- including mine. Until recently, I’ve only ever had necklaces but wanted to branch out. Since I have earned more money at my big girl job with Disney, I wanted to expand my collection. I decided to get my sister and me matching rings in hopes of getting them engraved with the complimentary engraving service that the Kendra Scott Disney Springs location provides. While that was an unsuccessful endeavor, as they’re only able to engrave a certain collection of theirs, I was feeling down and wanted to lift my spirits by entering a raffle they were hosting for a Color Bar Party. I had heard of the Color Bar before and knew it was essentially a customizable piece of jewelry, but that day I was in a rush so I wasn’t exactly sure of what I was signing up for.

Days later, I received an email informing me that I had won the Color Bar Party raffle! I was so excited to see what all it entailed, as the email stated to bring 3 or more guests with me, select a date and time, and inform them of any food allergies among the group members. I got my group together, and we excitedly awaited the day.

The day of the party arrived, and we were greeted with a table full of snacks, cute signage, examples of what we could make, and a personal stylist named Abby. Abby was great at explaining all the different options we could choose from- while we had the choice of necklaces, bracelets, or rings, we all ended up choosing necklaces. We got to choose the color (silver, gold, or rose gold), the style and shape of the emblem, and the stone inside. The entire process took about an hour because we were so indecisive- but Abby was very patient and encouraged us to weigh our options. As for pricing, we got one free item, and all the others were 15% off! At the end, they took pictures and told us how to take care of our new pieces.

Overall, the Color Bar Party was a great experience! While I was a part of it because I won a raffle, you can schedule Color Bar Parties any time you want- including virtual ones. More information can be found on Kendra Scott’s website. It’s a great time if you’re not afraid to spend a little money to celebrate a birthday, bachelorette party, or even just a girl’s night out!