I Traveled to my Dream Destination

Ever since I was young, I have wanted to travel the world. In my sixth-grade World History class, we learned about countries worldwide. One that stuck out to me was Japan. There were many things to explore, from the food to the culture to the temples. I immediately told my sister about my plans to one day travel, and she made my dream a reality.

Along with my sister, Ashia, my brother Romey decided to tag along for the trip. During our trip, we traveled to Kyoto, Tokyo, Osaka, Kobe, and Hakone. We tried various foods and experienced a lot of traditional and modern-day cultures. We had an absolute blast heading from city to city. Everyone who can afford to go should plan a trip out soon, and here’s why:

The culture in Japan is very different than it is here in America. Whenever walking into a restaurant you are greeted by all the staff with an “irasshaimase” which is common in Japanese culture. You’ll have hand towels waiting for you, to wipe your hands before you eat. When walking, or on public transport it’s rude to eat or drink so you won’t find many people doing this. It’s also disrespectful to have audio playing out loud in public places, so make sure you bring headphones. There also aren’t very many trash cans in public areas because of this you might think Japan would be very dirty. It’s not! Even the streets of the busiest cities in Japan are clean! You are meant to hold your trash until you find a trash can, or throw it away at home! Recycling is very important, and you can be fined for throwing away recyclables.

There are many landmarks to visit throughout Japan. During our tour, our guide Maki showed us traditional temples and gave us a brief history of many traditions in Japan. She taught us how to pray and show respect to the culture. We walked through the streets and learned about the “Geisha” or professional entertainers. Visiting the temples of the famous geisha, Maiko. We visited Shibuya, which has one of the largest crosswalks in the world. It is amazing but a little hectic walking through the whole thing. We also visited Universal Studios Japan where we got to visit Super Nintendo Land and ride various coasters. Other attractions include Tokyo Tower, Fushimi Inari Taisha, Kyoto Sky Tree, and various temples.

Japan is known for many different types of food ranging from sushi to okonomiyaki. There’s something for everyone to try all over Japan. In Kobe, we tried Kobe beef which is famous for its high quality. My siblings and I were on cloud nine, but our wallets weren’t. Because of the high quality, you can find your total to be easily over one hundred dollars. The good food didn’t end there, we stopped in Shibuya for ramen. We only paid about six dollars and it was the best ramen we had ever tasted. Compared to America, ramen isn’t expensive and is actually known as “fast food” like how burgers are to us. During our time we were able to take a class on how to make ramen and gyoza and even bought the recipes back with us. Our teacher Makiko was able to teach us not only how to make ramen but also the history around it. Japanese breakfast dishes were also very different than it is here. I was obsessed with having cinnamon toast and got it very often. My sibling on the other hand stuck to more traditional breakfast styles than I did. Overall the food was something I looked forward to everyday.

The United States dollar is very strong against the Japanese Yen. You can find dinner for as low as six dollars! The portions are enough to fill and you’ll find it’s common not to take home your food. It’s considered rude to order more than you can eat, and leave food. My siblings and I had to learn this the hard way after seeing the portions of the food we ordered. Let’s just say we spent a long time trying to finish our food. Make sure to order a small amount, then when you’re finished you can order more.

Overall traveling to Japan was an amazing experience. Experiencing the different cultures, food, and sights was amazing. I one-hundred percent recommend everyone to take a visit if you have a chance.