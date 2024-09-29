This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bowling Green chapter.

This article is not about who you should vote for, this is about why you should vote.

The Political Science part of me is excited, but the other part of me is… well, nervous. As a political science enthusiast, I often find myself asking my less politically active friends if they are registered to vote and/or encouraging them to do so. I. LOVE. VOTING. And I’m sure everyone is annoyed when I ask, but I still do it because time and time again I find myself being asked the same thing: “Why should I vote? My vote doesn’t matter.” *Gasp*

But it does!

As your politically engaged friend, these are some of the tips and advice I have for when you head to the polls in November (or mail it in or vote early).

Register to Vote

It’s pretty hard to vote if you aren’t registered. If you live in Ohio you can register Here before October 7. If you don’t live in Ohio, just look up your state and there should be a page that breaks down the steps.

Register before October 7, 2024

You can also vote early from October 8th to November 3rd at your precinct. On November 5, the polls are open 6:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Do your own research!

Just because Taylor Swift has endorsed Kamala Harris doesn’t mean you should just trust her opinion. (I would say the same thing to anyone who takes their political advice from their favorite celebrity!) Who you vote for is up to you: it doesn’t matter who I vote for, it doesn’t matter who your friends or family vote for, and especially doesn’t matter who your favorite celebrity is voting for. Everyone has their own opinion and stances on things, which is why it is so important to do your own research. Just because a candidate is a Democrat or Republican doesn’t mean they have the same values as you or even the party they represent. Doing your own research also helps you to make sure you know what issues your candidate stands for, and that you hear it from them so you can be the most informed.

Pay attention to your Local & State Issues

As big as this election is for national politics, local issues are just as important, if not more. The closer to home an issue is the more it affects you. If you can’t bring yourself to vote for national issues, I urge you to vote locally. Every county will have its own issues they are voting on and candidates running for different offices. Which is yet another reason research is so important. There is also at least one state issue to vote on regarding gerrymandering. Overall, Voting in local elections gives you a say in your immediate environment, from transportation to education and more.

Consider other impacts your vote has

I know many people who don’t like Donald Trump and Kamala Harris for President. If this is you, you aren’t alone, especially with this election but, voting can be strategic. Consider which candidate’s policies would have the least damaging long-term effects on issues like climate change, civil rights, or the economy. Your vote could help minimize harm. If you don’t know a lot about the government, you might not know that the President appoints members to the Supreme Court. During his time in office Trump appointed 3 New Justices, and Biden appointed one. If you also didn’t know, Supreme Court Justices appointments are for life, yes life. In 2022, the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade was felt throughout the country. If this impacted you in any way, shape, or form, this is a perfect reason to vote. Voting for President is the only way we the people have any real say in members of the Supreme Court.

Being the Change you want to see

Like me, this might also be the first “big” election you can finally vote in. This should be exciting, we can finally vote on issues and have our generation’s opinions heard. But, if a significant number of our generation chooses not to vote it almost lets our generation down. Most people that don’t vote are overwhelmingly young. People in this generation though are starting to get into politics. The first Gen Z member of Congress was only voted in January of 2023, but that number will start rising. It is people like him that will start to be not only a new voice in the government but will represent our generation better. But without us voting people like this in, or other elected officials that better represent us, change will not happen. The policies decided today will shape your future. If you want to see a world that reflects your values, you need to be part of the decision-making process.

Think about the people who fought for your right to Vote!

People have fought for the right to vote. It’s a privilege and a duty to protect democracy by exercising this right. Back in the early days of America and our democracy, only land owners (aka Wealthy White Men) had the right to vote. As for everyone else, they had to gain that right, not only gain but fight for the right to vote. If nothing else provokes you to vote, let it be the people who fought for your right to even debate if you will vote. Think about the Women, the Black community, the LGBTQIA+ community, and all the other marginalized communities who have fought and still fight for equal rights and protection. Without them, who knows how voting would be today?

It is important for Gen Z to vote because our participation shapes the future of policies and decisions that directly impact our lives. Voting gives us a voice in addressing critical issues like climate change, student debt, social justice, and technology regulation. Gen Z also brings unique perspectives on digital rights and economic concerns, and our collective influence can hold leaders accountable and drive societal change. Personally, I see issues on both sides of the aisle. However, being educated on the issues I’m voting for and who I’m voting for helps me feel better prepared when I have a ballot in front of me in November. I am also going to pay more attention to my local and state issues as these will affect my day-to-day life more. If you’re dissatisfied with the current state of leadership or policies, voting is the most effective way to bring about change. Make sure you are registered to vote & start doing your research because November 5th will be here before we know it.