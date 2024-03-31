A Complete Guide to This Years Summer Trends

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bowling Green chapter.

Although it’s only april, I hope I’m not the only one who has been looking forward to this summer. The few days of warm weather we have gotten have me daydreaming of sunny pool days, warm nights, and all of the cute clothes that summer brings. That being said, it feels like every summer has its own style. Summer 2019 was the summer of the VSCO girl, 2021 was all bright colors, and 2023 was clean girl inspired. This has me looking forward, wondering what style I can look forward to this summer. Luckily for you, I have dug through Pinterest, Cosmopolitan, and Vogue to find out what the trends of Summer 2024 will be, and I have broken them down for you here.

One Pieces and Takinis galore!

Urban Outfitters

I might be the only one really excited about this, but be prepared to see lots of one pieces and tankinis this Summer! You may have already heard the buzz on TikTok about how takinis are back, and given that I lived in tankinis from Justice back in 2013, I know I’m excited. SKIMS has released a line of one-pieces, and I’m currently hoping I can save up enough money to buy one before Summer rolls around. I’m ready to relive my middle school Justice faze and rock a tankini by the pool this Summer, and you better be too!

Mini Skirts

I have never been one to wear a mini skirt, but I think it’s about time. It’s giving 60s, it’s giving legs out, and I am all about it! Garage, Pacsun, and Urban Outfitters are all great places to look for these, so keep your eyes peeled and I’m sure you’ll find your signature skirt in no time. Forever 21 has a whole line of denim, leather, bodycon, and a-line skirts just in time for the warm weather. Get one now so you can say you had one before they were popular!

Fringe and Ruffles

This trend goes hand in hand with sundresses. While sundresses usually make their summer appearance every year, they are coming with a twist this time! I took a trip to Los Angeles, California for spring break this year, and I felt like I was missing out because of how many girls were wearing shirts, skirts, jackets, and dresses with ruffles and fringe! This is so exciting, because fringe or ruffles can spice up any ordinary outfit, so I will definitely be wearing some this Summer!

Muted/Light Colors

While this may seem a lot less exciting compared to the past summers trends of neons and bright colors, I think it has a lot of potential to be absolutely gorgeous. These color trends seem to be left over from last Summer’s clean girl trend, which I participated in, so I definitely have some clothes that could work for this. The positive is that muted colors are so easy to style, they work well for almost everyone, and most people own a lot of them. I think that this trend could potentially look really good, and I am excited to see where it goes!