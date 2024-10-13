Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Woman carrying pumpkin
Woman carrying pumpkin
Photo by Pexels from Pixabay
Culture

10 Last-Minute and Low-Budget Halloween Costumes 

Her Campus Placeholder Avatar Hailey Maynard
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bowling Green chapter.
  1. Magic Mike (Magic Mike) 
  • Magic Mike is probably the easiest costume idea to execute.
  • All you will need for this costume are a wife-beater, jeans, boxers, a tie, and a hat. These are all items you or a family member already have. Put them together, and you become Magic Mike.

-This can be a solo or group costume. 

  1. Mia (the Princess Diaries
  • This childhood movie makes the perfect costume. This one is a tad more complex.
  • You will need a white mini dress, retro headphones, sunglasses, white gloves, and a tiara.  

3. Pearl (Pearl) 

  • This one might be a tad basic this year but is much deserved.
  • All you need for this costume is a red bandana, overall shorts, and a fake axe. 

4.Carrie (Carrie) 

  • A classic.
  • You will need a pink or white dress, a prom queen sash, a tiara, and some fake blood.  

5. Dorothy (Wizard of Oz) 

  • You were probably Dorothy as a child, but as an adult you can finally make it your own.
  • You will only need a blue and white checkered dress and red shoes. Feel free to make this one your own by adding fake blood or adding cool makeup. 

6. Remy & Linguine (ratatouille)  

If you loved this movie as a child, now is your time to fulfill your fantasy.

  •     Remy-white top/corset, white knee highs, grey skirt, grey mouse ears 
  •     Linguine-white shirt, chef hat, apron 

7. Smurf (The Smurfs) 

  • All you need for this childhood classic is a blue dress, red hat and some white shoes.

8. Disney Princess 

  • For this one you can be just about any princess you want using these few basics.
  • You will want a corset and some shorts, or a skirt depending on your princess and add some accessories. This can be a solo or a group costume. 

9. Party Animals 

  • This is another really easy costume to do.
  • You will only need an animal print outfit and a party hat. This can be a solo or group costume. 

10. Playboy Bunny & Hugh Hefner 

A little more of an inappropriate one but still fun none the less.

  • Playboy bunny- pink bodysuit, black tights, bowtie, and some bunny ears.
  • Hugh Hefner- Red and black velvet robe, black bodysuit, captain’s hat.

Honorable Mentions  

  • Ghostface
  • Witch
  • Victoria’s Secret Angel
  • Black cat

 

Her Campus Placeholder Avatar
Hailey Maynard

Bowling Green '28

My name is Hailey. I am a freshman at BGSU and I am majoring in criminal justice. I don’t have much experience with writing articles like this but i’m really excited to learn. I love all things girly( Pink, pop music, animals,etc.) I volunteer with animals in my free time and LOVE it.