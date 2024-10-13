10 Last-Minute and Low-Budget Halloween Costumes 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bowling Green chapter.

Magic Mike (Magic Mike)

Magic Mike is probably the easiest costume idea to execute.

All you will need for this costume are a wife-beater, jeans, boxers, a tie, and a hat. These are all items you or a family member already have. Put them together, and you become Magic Mike.

-This can be a solo or group costume.

Mia (the Princess Diaries)

This childhood movie makes the perfect costume. This one is a tad more complex.

You will need a white mini dress, retro headphones, sunglasses, white gloves, and a tiara.

3. Pearl (Pearl)

This one might be a tad basic this year but is much deserved.

All you need for this costume is a red bandana, overall shorts, and a fake axe.

4.Carrie (Carrie)

A classic.

You will need a pink or white dress, a prom queen sash, a tiara, and some fake blood.

5. Dorothy (Wizard of Oz)

You were probably Dorothy as a child, but as an adult you can finally make it your own.

You will only need a blue and white checkered dress and red shoes. Feel free to make this one your own by adding fake blood or adding cool makeup.

6. Remy & Linguine (ratatouille)

If you loved this movie as a child, now is your time to fulfill your fantasy.

Remy-white top/corset, white knee highs, grey skirt, grey mouse ears

Linguine-white shirt, chef hat, apron

7. Smurf (The Smurfs)

All you need for this childhood classic is a blue dress, red hat and some white shoes.

8. Disney Princess

For this one you can be just about any princess you want using these few basics.

You will want a corset and some shorts, or a skirt depending on your princess and add some accessories. This can be a solo or a group costume.

9. Party Animals

This is another really easy costume to do.

You will only need an animal print outfit and a party hat. This can be a solo or group costume.

10. Playboy Bunny & Hugh Hefner

A little more of an inappropriate one but still fun none the less.

Playboy bunny- pink bodysuit, black tights, bowtie, and some bunny ears.

Hugh Hefner- Red and black velvet robe, black bodysuit, captain’s hat.

Honorable Mentions

Ghostface

Witch

Victoria’s Secret Angel