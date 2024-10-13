10 Last-Minute and Low-Budget Halloween Costumes 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bowling Green chapter.
- Magic Mike (Magic Mike)
- Magic Mike is probably the easiest costume idea to execute.
- All you will need for this costume are a wife-beater, jeans, boxers, a tie, and a hat. These are all items you or a family member already have. Put them together, and you become Magic Mike.
-This can be a solo or group costume.
- Mia (the Princess Diaries)
- This childhood movie makes the perfect costume. This one is a tad more complex.
- You will need a white mini dress, retro headphones, sunglasses, white gloves, and a tiara.
3. Pearl (Pearl)
- This one might be a tad basic this year but is much deserved.
- All you need for this costume is a red bandana, overall shorts, and a fake axe.
4.Carrie (Carrie)
- A classic.
- You will need a pink or white dress, a prom queen sash, a tiara, and some fake blood.
5. Dorothy (Wizard of Oz)
- You were probably Dorothy as a child, but as an adult you can finally make it your own.
- You will only need a blue and white checkered dress and red shoes. Feel free to make this one your own by adding fake blood or adding cool makeup.
6. Remy & Linguine (ratatouille)
If you loved this movie as a child, now is your time to fulfill your fantasy.
- Remy-white top/corset, white knee highs, grey skirt, grey mouse ears
- Linguine-white shirt, chef hat, apron
7. Smurf (The Smurfs)
- All you need for this childhood classic is a blue dress, red hat and some white shoes.
8. Disney Princess
- For this one you can be just about any princess you want using these few basics.
- You will want a corset and some shorts, or a skirt depending on your princess and add some accessories. This can be a solo or a group costume.
9. Party Animals
- This is another really easy costume to do.
- You will only need an animal print outfit and a party hat. This can be a solo or group costume.
10. Playboy Bunny & Hugh Hefner
A little more of an inappropriate one but still fun none the less.
- Playboy bunny- pink bodysuit, black tights, bowtie, and some bunny ears.
- Hugh Hefner- Red and black velvet robe, black bodysuit, captain’s hat.
Honorable Mentions
- Ghostface
- Witch
- Victoria’s Secret Angel
- Black cat