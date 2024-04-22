Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
travel
travel
Unsplash; Eva Darron
Life

Where I Need to Visit Before I Die

Taylor White
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bentley chapter.

I want to see the world SO BAD. It’s more of a need than a want and here is a list I have compiled over time of some of the coolest places I absolutely need to see!!! Cities, countries, destinations, they are all on this list.

  1. Costa Rica
  2. The Swiss Alps
  3. Tokyo/Japan
  4. Thailand
  5. Turks and Caicos
  6. The South Island New Zealand
  7. Banff, Alberta
  8. The Gold Coast
  9. Amsterdam
  10. Barcelona
  11. St. Lucia
  12. Dubai
  13. Time Square
  14. Pairs
  15. The Amalfi Coast
  16. Bali
  17. The Grand Canyon
  18. Switzerland
  19. The Northern Lights
  20. Norway
  21. Peru
  22. Rio de Janeiro
  23. Cancun
  24. Niagara Falls
  25. Las Vegas
  26. Alaksa
  27. Antigua
  28. Budapest
  29. Edinburgh, Scotland
  30. Hawaii

Someone check in with me in 30 years to see how far I have come!

Taylor White

Bentley '26

Hi everyone, my name's Taylor and I'm a sophomore at Bentley University majoring in Finance and an interest in minoring in Sustainability! I am originally from Canada but grew up on a tiny island called Bermuda which I now call home. I love swimming, the environment, my family and anything to do with music!