As we transition into fall, it’s not just time to change up your wardrobe—your nails deserve a seasonal refresh too! Whether you’re into moody, deep hues or something a little more subtle, your nail color can say a lot about your vibe this fall. Here are some fun nail color recommendations and what they say about you:

Burgundy – If you love a deep burgundy… you’re bold, confident, and ready to take on whatever the season throws your way. You love the cozy, romantic side of fall and aren’t afraid to show it. Pumpkin Orange – You’re the person who embraces fall with open arms. From pumpkin spice lattes to hayrides, you’re in it for the full experience. Your fun, festive personality shines through in this vibrant shade. Olive Green – If you’re drawn to olive or sage tones, you’re laid-back and connected to nature. You love a calming, balanced lifestyle, and are all about enjoying morning walks through the falling leaves. Navy Blue – You’re sophisticated but love to switch it up. A deep navy shows that you’re in tune with the changing season but prefer a chic, classic look that never goes out of style. Chocolate Brown – You’ve got a cozy, down-to-earth personality. This shade says you’re all about fall comforts—warm drinks, candles, soft blankets, and a good book. Mauve – You’re a soft-hearted romantic who loves the subtler side of fall. Mauve nails show that you appreciate the simple joys—quiet moments with loved ones, sunsets, and cuddling up with a favorite movie. Classic Nude – A nude shade keeps things simple yet sophisticated, proving that you don’t need to go over the top to make a statement. Lavender – If you choose this soft, dreamy color, you’re a creative spirit with a love for the calm moments.

Looking for the perfect fall nails but don’t want to break the bank? You’re in luck! My roommate does nails on campus and is so affordable and is so high-quality. Reach out to me or DM @nailsss.by.alex on Instagram to book your appointment and get fall-ready without the salon price tag!