Ways to Get Involved This Holiday Season

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bentley chapter.

Scarily enough, the holidays are right around the corner. And although I am dreading the cold weather here in New England, the holiday season is one of my favorite times of the year. Sitting by the fire with my family after having a home cooked meal, watching a movie or playing games in a house brilliantly decorated for the upcoming season. I am beyond lucky to have these amazing holiday experiences, but there are many people who are not as fortunate.

That is why the holiday season is a great opportunity to get involved in your community and help those in need. There are so many ways to do this- here are a few that I have really enjoyed!

Food Drives

One of the most common service opportunities is participating in food drives or volunteering at a food bank. The cold weather that comes with the holiday season can be very hard for those who don’t have access to a warm meal. Especially on Thanksgiving and Christmas day, many community food banks provide warm holiday meals to those who cannot afford their own. This is a great opportunity to do something meaningful while also being able to interact with the people you are helping. And if you don’t want to participate on the holidays themselves, you can always donate food or lend a helping hand in preparation for the big day. Whatever you choose, it will be appreciated!

Donating Winter Clothing

Like donating food, organizations are always looking for donations of winter clothes. Many cannot afford winter jackets, hats and gloves for themselves or their children during the winter. And given the severity of the snow, cold, and wind here in the Northeast, that can be very dangerous. So, if you have winter jackets that you may have outgrown or no longer use, you should look to donate them this season. There are so many organizations that collect clothing to give to those who need it, no matter the size, color, or style. Anything helps, so don’t hesitate to look into where you can donate your extra winter clothes!

Decorating Holiday Cards

One very low cost and creative way to give back during the holidays is making holiday cards. I know that many schools use this initiative to help brighten the days of those that may not have a family to spend the holidays with. Many organizations send cards to deployed military members, elderly folks, and people who are currently living in shelters. A simple card made from construction paper that has a short message inside gets the job done perfectly. Of course, if you are artistically talented, you can really take this opportunity and run with it to create something beautiful. But no matter your artistic skills, the effort and thought you put into making a card will be loved by whoever receives it.

Making No-Sew Blankets

No-sew blankets are fun to make, warm, and would be appreciated by all organizations collecting donations. All you must do is head to a fabric store and buy some fleece. Then, by cutting and tying all four edges of the fleece together, you have a thick fleece blanket that would be loved by anyone who is trying to stay warm. These blankets also go great in care packages if you would like to do more than donate just the blanket. There are hundreds of fleece patterns available, making it easy to create fun Disney themed blankets for kids or more simple ones for adults.

Donating Toys

The gift giving season can be an especially hard time for families who do not have the means to buy tons of gifts. And this season can be even harder for children who see their friends showing off their new things at school, while they unfortunately do not have the same luxury. Fortunately, most communities organize toy drives, where you can buy new toys and donate them so that less fortunate children can receive gifts. There are also more personal options for you to “adopt a child” or “adopt a family” in your community, which gives you the opportunity to buy gifts for a specific child or family based on what they like. I try to donate a few toys each year to organizations that specifically help families in my town and community. I think it’s a great feeling for everyone involved to know that people in the community are there to support and help one another when times can be hard.

These are just a few ways to get involved throughout the holiday season- there are so many more. Be sure to check out local newsletters and social media pages to see what else might be going on in your community!