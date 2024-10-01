Unlocking Trader Joe’s

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I visited Trader Joe’s for the first time this week and I did not realize what I was missing.

There isn’t one close to my home, so I have always been a Market Basket girl. However, I have heard so many people talking about the Trader Joe’s down the street at school – so I knew I had to see what the hype was about.

Talk about FALL VIBES!!! Right when I walked in I smelt the fall scents while I was looking at all of the cute decorations and seasonal treats they had on display. It was the best.

I then walked around a bit to scope out the store. TBH it is really small and overwhelming, but I did go at rush hour… I have to remember for my next trip to go during the middle of the day.

The produce was first up and everything seemed so organic and good for you! The cute signs with the fun letter fonts are also so intriguing.

The next aisle I was very impressed with the frozen options! There were so many healthy alternatives and easy meals that were super fast to make – I grabbed a couple to try when I do not have time for meal prepping!

I also LOVED their chicken & steak. I cooked both this week and there was barely any fat and they tasted great with just a little bit of seasoning!

Some of the seasonal items might have made their way to my shopping cart as well… which were delish.

Overall – I highly recommend Trader Joe’s! They have so many healthier alternatives and everything was super fresh. Although I did miss some of my weekly necessities that they did not have, I would definitely go here for some fun meals as well as the produce items!