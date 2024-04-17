This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bentley chapter.

This week marks one month until I graduate. Just writing that feels unbelievable. I remember starting college during the height of the pandemic, and thinking that each day of the fall 2020 semester couldn’t go by any slower. But now I’m here. April 2024. In just a few weeks, I will finish my degree, say goodbye to life-long friends, and enter a new stage of life. In this season, especially with the weather warming up in Boston, it can feel extra difficult to muster up the energy to study. I’ve been through periods like this before, and while I am still learning how to balance everything, here are some ways that I have attempted to combat the urge to procrastinate.

Get organized

I am a visual learner, so for me, it always helps to have a spreadsheet or some kind of visual representation of the remaining assignments I have to complete. Being able to see the progress I make helps motivate me to keep moving. This semester, I have been frequently updating a spreadsheet that is color-coded for each class I’m taking. As I complete each assignment or take an exam, I will click “Strikethrough” on the cell. For some reason, I find that the satisfaction of digitally “checking it off” my list makes me want to keep working. If you’re not a spreadsheet person, don’t worry. You can never go wrong with classic pen and paper. This tip is less practical than it is psychological, but it’s just as important. Sometimes you just need an extra tool to help kick things in gear.

Break it down

This is another organizational tip. Instead of trying to tackle a 15-page paper all at once, break it down into smaller chunks. For example, instead of telling yourself that you need to write the essay by Friday, assign yourself one section per day. Not only will this be easier to handle mentally, it will also make you feel like you’re making progress when you complete each smaller step.

Go back to the basics

It always comes back to sleep, diet, and exercise. No matter how much you try to brute-force it, if these three elements of your life are unbalanced, you won’t be as effective as you could be. Sleep is especially important in the final stretch of the semester, when you need a sharpened mind to memorize concepts and synthesize ideas. As paradoxical as it might seem, sometimes rest is exactly what you need to be more productive, and that’s all you should need to hear.

Lean on your support system

One of my favorite ways to beat procrastination is to study in the presence of others. We don’t even need to be talking. In fact, it’s better if we aren’t. There’s just something about seeing your friend across from you locked in on their work that makes you feel motivated. Plus, toward the end of the semester, it can often feel like a challenge to make time for social events. Studying with friends or classmates can help fulfill that need while also giving you fresh motivation. Just remember the reason why you’re there! If you know that you and your best friend aren’t going to get anything done because you’ll be too busy chatting, then find someone else to study with. Additionally, seek support from your family or a counselor if you feel like the stress of finals is weighing you down too much. Your health is critical and you can’t expect to do well on your exams without keeping it in check.

Think big picture

As an extra motivation boost, take a moment to reflect on your goals as a college student. Think about why you are here and want to pursue this degree. Is it to earn a decent salary? Work at a top firm in your industry? Gain more knowledge? Move to a new city? Whatever the reason is, keep this front of mind during the home stretch. If this is too big-picture for you, think about yourself in a month. Visualize logging onto Workday and viewing your grades and feeling a sense of accomplishment. Hopefully, this change in perspective will help increase your sense of urgency to do your work.

Sometimes, the fun things need to take a back seat to leave room for your academics. After all, that’s why you’re at college in the first place. I know it’s not easy to keep going when you see the finish line approaching, but you will thank yourself later.