Thanksgiving is over- Let’s Talk Holiday Decorations

I think it’s kind of an unspoken rule that the weekend following Thanksgiving is just the right time to put up holiday decorations. Trees, lights, garlands, and blow-up characters all make their way out of the garage and onto the lawn; even the elf on the shelf comes back. And seeing that decorations are one of my favorite parts of the season, whether it’s on a chilly morning walk or on my drive home from work, seeing houses and businesses decorated for the holidays brings me so much joy. But like anything, there are some that I like more than others.

Window Candles

My all-time favorite thing to see during the holidays is a house that has candles lit in every window. This classic holiday tradition is so simple yet filled with spirit. It truly makes a home feel so inviting and warm, especially when December days seem like night by 4 pm. This has always been a tradition at my house, so I may be a little biased, but it truly is such a simple and classic way to decorate for the holiday season. You can even set the candles on a timer so that they go on and off at the same time every day…. How much easier can it get?

Wreaths

There is nothing like a good front door wreath. Again, this is such a simple and classic decoration that makes a home feel festive, but not like the holidays just slapped you in the face (some decorations have that effect). There are so many different kinds you can get too; you can get a real one with a simple red bow on it or you can get one made entirely out of ornaments. Whatever your style, you can probably find a wreath to match. Plus, you can buy one for your front door or you could buy one for every door or window in your house!

Garlands

Think of a gorgeously lit garland wrapping around the railing of a front porch or front steps of a house. It feels festive and makes you want to see what else the house might be decorated with. Garland is not just for outside; it looks as great inside a house (though it can get a bit messy if it is real). It looks gorgeous on a mantel or on the staircase, adding some warmth and holiday cheer to a space without being too much to take in.

Tree in a Window

If a house has a big front facing window, a tree is a perfect to fill the space. Especially when the tree is lit, it looks beautiful to a passerby. Because this decorative technique doesn’t work for every house, it makes the ones that have it even more fabulous. Who needs the tree in Faneuil Hall when you can drive around your own town and see trees decorated with love?

Lights

How could I not include lights in this list. But I am not talking about bright multicolored lights. I am talking about warmer lights that are easy on the eye. I like light displays that don’t jump out at you but rather make you feel at peace. A simple lining of a roof with warm string lights or lighting of the bushes out front does just this.

If you couldn’t gather, less is more when it comes to decorations. Classic decorations make a space feel inviting, warm and festive without making one feel overwhelmed. And they work for whatever holiday you may celebrate!

Happy decorating!