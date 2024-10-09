The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As an avid Tangled lover, I felt as though it was necessary for me to make this list. Tangled has been, and probably will always be, one of my favorite Disney movies. If you’re a tangled fan, I highly suggest trying to rank the songs in order of your favorites; I guarantee its difficult.

**Note: It is literally impossible to rank these songs because they’re all so amazing in their own ways and they make me all so happy**

When Will My Life Begin (Reprise 2)

I See The Light

Mother Knows Best (Reprise)

I’ve Got A Dream

Kingdom Dance

Mother Knows Best

When Will My Life Begin

When Will My Life Begin (Reprise 1)