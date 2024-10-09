Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
As an avid Tangled lover, I felt as though it was necessary for me to make this list. Tangled has been, and probably will always be, one of my favorite Disney movies. If you’re a tangled fan, I highly suggest trying to rank the songs in order of your favorites; I guarantee its difficult.

**Note: It is literally impossible to rank these songs because they’re all so amazing in their own ways and they make me all so happy**

  1. When Will My Life Begin (Reprise 2)
  1. I See The Light
  1. Mother Knows Best (Reprise)
  1. I’ve Got A Dream
  1. Kingdom Dance
  1. Mother Knows Best
  1. When Will My Life Begin 
  1. When Will My Life Begin (Reprise 1)
  1. Healing Incantation
Alyssa Galin

Bentley '27

hii I'm Alyssa! I'm from New York City and absolutely love to travel and spend time outdoors. I'm currently a sophomore at Bentley University and am planning to major in Corporate Finance and Accounting. I love taking photos of anything and everything. I'm super artsy and also a huge cat person. I love music as well, if you have suggestions let me know on insta! @alyssa.track :)