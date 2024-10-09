The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.
As an avid Tangled lover, I felt as though it was necessary for me to make this list. Tangled has been, and probably will always be, one of my favorite Disney movies. If you’re a tangled fan, I highly suggest trying to rank the songs in order of your favorites; I guarantee its difficult.
**Note: It is literally impossible to rank these songs because they’re all so amazing in their own ways and they make me all so happy**
- When Will My Life Begin (Reprise 2)
- I See The Light
- Mother Knows Best (Reprise)
- I’ve Got A Dream
- Kingdom Dance
- Mother Knows Best
- When Will My Life Begin
- When Will My Life Begin (Reprise 1)
- Healing Incantation