This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bentley chapter.

Though I love a good blowout, summer is not the time to have your hair down. My hair ends up sticking to my neck and growing two times in size. So, here are some ideas on how you can keep your hair looking fab while also staying cool.

Claw Clip

The comeback of the claw clip may be the best thing to ever happen. They are so cute, but also simple and convenient. TJMaxx has a great selection from mini to extra large or classic to flower shaped. Pick your favorite clip and throw your hair up…Its that easy!

Slick Back

Slick back anything….YES PLEASE! A slick back look is perfect for when its close to wash day or after a long day at the beach. Slick it back into a low bun, a high pony, or anything in between. And if you want your hair to look even sleeker, add in some Dae styling cream!

Baseball Cap

Cute hats are 100% a yes, especially in the summer. My acne prone skin simply cannot be in the sun, so I love a good hat look. You can throw your pony tail through the back opening, or maybe tie your hair into a low bun or braid. Pull those baby hairs out in the front and you’re set!

Bubble Braid

Though a bubble braid isn’t as simple as throwing your hair in a clip, it is a great option for any day trip or night out. Whether you want to it high or low, loose or slicked back, you will look fab. Becasue thick elastics can make this look harder, make sure to grab some mini clear elastics!

These are some basic updos for your summer look, but you can check out Pinterest for more cute ideas!