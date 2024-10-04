This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bentley chapter.

The summer has officially come to an end, which means it’s time to review my summer reads. I wanted books that were romance filled, lighthearted, fun, and felt like summer. I was aiming for “Summer I Turned Pretty” vibes. These were the books I read and what I thought of them:

The Summer Girl – Elle Kennedy

This book was exactly what I was looking for in a summer romance book. It has the beach, a cutesy boutique hotel, a boardwalk full of shops, and, of course, romance. The story follows Cassie, a girl who is not looking for a relationship. She merely wants a summer fling, and Tate is the perfect boy. The book follows Cassie and Tate navigating their relationship (or lack thereof). There is friendship, love, heartbreak, and plot twists, and the book is full of summer vibes. 5/5.

The Breakup Vacation – Anna Gracia

The Breakup Vacation almost put me in a reading slump. I really did not like this book. Its cover makes it look like a fun romance, but the vibes are totally off. The story follows Grace, an obnoxious actress obsessed with her ex-boyfriend Josh. She follows him to Cancun, taking advantage of her best friend’s money supply. She gets over Josh and falls for this other guy, Daniel. I thought it was boring, lacking in romance, and frustrating. I also didn’t finish this book, and it almost slumped me. 1/5.

Happy Place – Emily Henry

Happy Place is the first book that pops up when you search for summer romance books, but I had mixed feelings about it. It wasn’t bad, but it wasn’t great. The story follows Harriet and Wyn, a couple for years. They break up and decide not to tell their friends, but they get roped into sharing a bedroom at their friend’s cottage. The story has a good romance, and I enjoyed the ending. But I thought it lacked the summery vibes I was looking for. It was a bit less “fluffy romance” and more serious. I still enjoyed the book, though. 3.5/5.

Every Summer After – Carley Fortune

This book took the place of my favorite read of the summer. I absolutely loved this book. It takes place on a small lake in Canada, where Persephone meets Sam for the first time. The story bounces between the past and the present, leaving the reader wondering what will happen next. The romance is budding and exciting, and the summer vibes are there, with friendship bracelets, swimming, and hanging on the dock. I read this book so fast, constantly wondering what would happen next. The plot twist in the book is unguessable, and the end is perfect. 5/5.

This Summer Will Be Different – Carley Fortune

I picked up This Summer Will Be Different after finishing Every Summer After. Every Summer After was so good I wanted another Carley Fortune read. I also enjoyed this book, but it wasn’t quite as good as Every Summer After; the books are both very similar it felt slightly repetitive reading one right after the other. This Summer Will Be Different occurs on Prince Edward Island, a perfect summery town, where Lucy falls for Felix. The book follows Lucy and Felix as they navigate their forbidden relationship. It takes place over multiple summers, leaving the reader wanting more. It has incredible summer vibes: oysters, beach, boardwalk. I highly recommend this book too! 4.5/5