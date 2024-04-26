Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Friends Walking Together 4
Friends Walking Together 4
Breanna Coon / Her Campus
Life

Reasons We Are Grateful for HC Bentley

Her Campus Placeholder Avatar Bentley Contributer
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bentley chapter.
  • All of the amazing people – especially our graduating seniors :(
  • A break from studying
  • Built in best friends
  • A creative outlet at a business school
  • Trendy SAMPLES!!!
  • Female energy
  • Women Empowerment
  • Cheese Board
  • Writing/Reading Articles
  • Cute events (Galentines Day, DIY Jewelry Night, Christmas Party… the list goes on)
  • Photo ops!
  • An excuse to get dressed up.
  • PINK
  • The 10/10 vibes
  • Good music
Her Campus Placeholder Avatar
Bentley University