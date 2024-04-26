Reasons We Are Grateful for HC Bentley

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bentley chapter.
- All of the amazing people – especially our graduating seniors :(
- A break from studying
- Built in best friends
- A creative outlet at a business school
- Trendy SAMPLES!!!
- Female energy
- Women Empowerment
- Cheese Board
- Writing/Reading Articles
- Cute events (Galentines Day, DIY Jewelry Night, Christmas Party… the list goes on)
- Photo ops!
- An excuse to get dressed up.
- PINK
- The 10/10 vibes
- Good music