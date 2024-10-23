The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Halloween is right around the corner, which means it’s time for some costume inspiration! If you are looking for more specific ideas, here are some Instagram accounts I love: @babyyli, @dabinkimm, @arriellasimons_, @janiceglimmer, @halloween___Costumes

Single Costumes

Pop Icon (Sabrina Carpenter, Olivia Rodrigo, Chappel Roan, Charli XCX, Taylor Swift)

Bruno Mars

Garden Gnome

Police Officer

Firefighter

Construction Worker

Greek Goddess

Corpse Bride

Freddy Krueger

Fairy

Cupid

Taxi Driver

Chefs Kiss

Space Cowboy

Little Red Riding Hood

Frat Bro

Magic Mike

20s Flapper Girl

Sailor

Indiana Jones

Puss in Boots

Easy A

13 going on 30 dress

Lara Croft

UPS Driver

Flight Attendant

Avatar

Clown

Skeleton

Bestie Costumes (duos)

Strawberry Shortcake and Orange Blossom

Charlie Brown and Snoopy

Honey Bee and Ladybug

Minnie Mouse and Daisy

Devil and Angel

Woody and Buzz Lightyear

Lighting McQueen and Tow Mater

Velma and Daphne

Black Cat and Golden Retriever

White Swan and Black Swan

Sher and Dionne

Serena and Blaire

Hannah Montana and Miley

Saltburn Boys

Sabrina and Jenna in Taste Video

Princess Diaries (Mia before and after transformation)

Deer and Hunter

Thing One and Thing Two

Shining Twins

Rabbit and Magician

Mario and Luigi

Dumb and Dumber

Tom and Jerry

Bestie Costumes (trios)

Kiss, Marry, Kill

Alvin and the Chipmunks / Chipettes

Powerpuff Girls

Riverdale Girls (Betty Veronica and Cheryl)

Sanderson Sisters

Mean girls (Regina, Gretchen, and Karen)

Three Musketeers

Aristocats

Challengers Movie

Spongebob, Patrick, and Squidward

Heathers

Joker, Harley Quinn, Batman

Rikki, Cleo, Emma

Sun, Moon, Star

Three Blind Mice

Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders

Charlie’s Angels

Light Angel, Dark Angel, Devil

Boogie Boys (Nightmare Before Christmas)

Bestie Costumes (groups)

Alice and Wonderland (Alice, Mad Hatter, Cheshire Cat, Queen of Hearts,

Disney Princesses

Peaky Blinders

Winnie the Pooh (Pooh, Tiger, Piglet, Rabbit, Eeyore)

Ski Bunny

Hogwarts Houses

Wizard of Oz (Dorothy, Scarecrow, Lion, Tin Man, Glinda, Wicked Witch)

Minions

Barden Bellas

Red Flags

Party Animal

Pilates Princess

Boxers

Bratz Dolls

Police and Prisoners

The Purge

Teenage Ninja Turtles

Super Heros

Inside Out Characters (Joy, Sadness, Anger, Disgust, etc.)

Gold Diggers

Power Rangers

Mummies

Couple Costumes