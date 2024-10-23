The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.
Halloween is right around the corner, which means it’s time for some costume inspiration! If you are looking for more specific ideas, here are some Instagram accounts I love: @babyyli, @dabinkimm, @arriellasimons_, @janiceglimmer, @halloween___Costumes
Single Costumes
- Pop Icon (Sabrina Carpenter, Olivia Rodrigo, Chappel Roan, Charli XCX, Taylor Swift)
- Bruno Mars
- Garden Gnome
- Police Officer
- Firefighter
- Construction Worker
- Greek Goddess
- Corpse Bride
- Freddy Krueger
- Fairy
- Cupid
- Taxi Driver
- Chefs Kiss
- Space Cowboy
- Little Red Riding Hood
- Frat Bro
- Magic Mike
- 20s Flapper Girl
- Sailor
- Indiana Jones
- Puss in Boots
- Easy A
- 13 going on 30 dress
- Lara Croft
- UPS Driver
- Flight Attendant
- Avatar
- Clown
- Skeleton
Bestie Costumes (duos)
- Strawberry Shortcake and Orange Blossom
- Charlie Brown and Snoopy
- Honey Bee and Ladybug
- Minnie Mouse and Daisy
- Devil and Angel
- Woody and Buzz Lightyear
- Lighting McQueen and Tow Mater
- Velma and Daphne
- Black Cat and Golden Retriever
- White Swan and Black Swan
- Sher and Dionne
- Serena and Blaire
- Hannah Montana and Miley
- Saltburn Boys
- Sabrina and Jenna in Taste Video
- Princess Diaries (Mia before and after transformation)
- Deer and Hunter
- Thing One and Thing Two
- Shining Twins
- Rabbit and Magician
- Mario and Luigi
- Dumb and Dumber
- Tom and Jerry
Bestie Costumes (trios)
- Kiss, Marry, Kill
- Alvin and the Chipmunks / Chipettes
- Powerpuff Girls
- Riverdale Girls (Betty Veronica and Cheryl)
- Sanderson Sisters
- Mean girls (Regina, Gretchen, and Karen)
- Three Musketeers
- Aristocats
- Challengers Movie
- Spongebob, Patrick, and Squidward
- Heathers
- Joker, Harley Quinn, Batman
- Rikki, Cleo, Emma
- Sun, Moon, Star
- Three Blind Mice
- Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders
- Charlie’s Angels
- Light Angel, Dark Angel, Devil
- Boogie Boys (Nightmare Before Christmas)
Bestie Costumes (groups)
- Alice and Wonderland (Alice, Mad Hatter, Cheshire Cat, Queen of Hearts,
- Disney Princesses
- Peaky Blinders
- Winnie the Pooh (Pooh, Tiger, Piglet, Rabbit, Eeyore)
- Ski Bunny
- Hogwarts Houses
- Wizard of Oz (Dorothy, Scarecrow, Lion, Tin Man, Glinda, Wicked Witch)
- Minions
- Barden Bellas
- Red Flags
- Party Animal
- Pilates Princess
- Boxers
- Bratz Dolls
- Police and Prisoners
- The Purge
- Teenage Ninja Turtles
- Super Heros
- Inside Out Characters (Joy, Sadness, Anger, Disgust, etc.)
- Gold Diggers
- Power Rangers
- Mummies
Couple Costumes
- Deadpool and Wolverine
- Subway Surfers
- Gnomeo and Juliet
- Padme and Anakin
- Fiona and Shrek
- Remi and Chef Linguine
- Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde
- Van Gogh and a Painting
- Fred and Daphne
- Cruella and Dalmation
- Statue of Liberty and Tourist
- Barbie and Ken
- Curious George and Man with the Yellow Hat
- Tinker Bell and Peter Pan (or any prince and princess duo)
- SharkBoy and Lava Girl
- Johnny and Mavis
- Perry and Dr. Doofenshmirtz
- Hockey Player and Stanley Cup
- Ghostface and Casey
- Bonnie and Clyde