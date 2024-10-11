The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I’m not the biggest fall girlie, but there are definitely a few things I want to do this month to get in the fall spirit!

Go on a foliage walk

Go to Spooky World (or any haunted experience)

Hocus Pocus (a million times because it’s my favorite movie ever)

Put together some really cute (and diferent) Halloween costumes for Halloweekend

Go apple picking

Get homemade apple cider donuts

Take a trip to Salem

Consume all things pumpkin (unfortunarely the flavor isn’t around forever)

Carve pumpkins