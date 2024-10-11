The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.
I’m not the biggest fall girlie, but there are definitely a few things I want to do this month to get in the fall spirit!
- Go on a foliage walk
- Go to Spooky World (or any haunted experience)
- Hocus Pocus (a million times because it’s my favorite movie ever)
- Put together some really cute (and diferent) Halloween costumes for Halloweekend
- Go apple picking
- Get homemade apple cider donuts
- Take a trip to Salem
- Consume all things pumpkin (unfortunarely the flavor isn’t around forever)
- Carve pumpkins
- Buy new sweaters to wear throughout the fall!