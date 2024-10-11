Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
I’m not the biggest fall girlie, but there are definitely a few things I want to do this month to get in the fall spirit!

  • Go on a foliage walk
  • Go to Spooky World (or any haunted experience)
  • Hocus Pocus (a million times because it’s my favorite movie ever)
  • Put together some really cute (and diferent) Halloween costumes for Halloweekend
  • Go apple picking
  • Get homemade apple cider donuts
  • Take a trip to Salem
  • Consume all things pumpkin (unfortunarely the flavor isn’t around forever)
  • Carve pumpkins
  • Buy new sweaters to wear throughout the fall!
