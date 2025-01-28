This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bentley chapter.
I collected every fortune cookie note that I got this year, let’s debrief on some of my favorites!
- Success is to believe in yourself
- A feeling is an idea with roots
- Act as if it were impossible to fail
- Nothing is impossible to a willing heart
- One who laughs at oneself will not be laughed at by others
- You will make an impact in others
- It is never a shame to learn from others
- A different world cannot be built by indifferent people
- If winter comes, can spring be far behind?
- An optimist is always able to see the bright side of other people’s troubles
- 11:11, make a wish
- Speak the love language of kindness, and you’ll touch hearts
- It’s at the worst of times that you need to summon your optimism
- An ounce of gold cannot buy an ounce of time
- You will get to travel the world
- If you develop the habits of success, you will make success a habit
- Happiness will bring you good luck
- Enjoy life! It is better to be happy than wise
- First they ignore you, then they attack you, then you win
- Everything that we see is a shadow cast by that which we do not see
I ended up collecting so many fortune cookie notes this year, and reading through them to begin the New Year was so peaceful and helped me reflect a lot. This was absolutely so fun and I am 100% doing this again in 2025 ♡