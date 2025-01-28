Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
I collected every fortune cookie note that I got this year, let’s debrief on some of my favorites! 

  1. Success is to believe in yourself
  2. A feeling is an idea with roots 
  3. Act as if it were impossible to fail
  4. Nothing is impossible to a willing heart
  5. One who laughs at oneself will not be laughed at by others
  6. You will make an impact in others
  7. It is never a shame to learn from others
  8. A different world cannot be built by indifferent people
  9. If winter comes, can spring be far behind?
  10. An optimist is always able to see the bright side of other people’s troubles
  11. 11:11, make a wish
  12. Speak the love language of kindness, and you’ll touch hearts
  13. It’s at the worst of times that you need to summon your optimism
  14. An ounce of gold cannot buy an ounce of time
  15. You will get to travel the world
  16. If you develop the habits of success, you will make success a habit
  17. Happiness will bring you good luck
  18. Enjoy life! It is better to be happy than wise
  19. First they ignore you, then they attack you, then you win
  20. Everything that we see is a shadow cast by that which we do not see

I ended up collecting so many fortune cookie notes this year, and reading through them to begin the New Year was so peaceful and helped me reflect a lot. This was absolutely so fun and I am 100% doing this again in 2025 ♡

