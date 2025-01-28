This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bentley chapter.

I collected every fortune cookie note that I got this year, let’s debrief on some of my favorites!

Success is to believe in yourself A feeling is an idea with roots Act as if it were impossible to fail Nothing is impossible to a willing heart One who laughs at oneself will not be laughed at by others You will make an impact in others It is never a shame to learn from others A different world cannot be built by indifferent people If winter comes, can spring be far behind? An optimist is always able to see the bright side of other people’s troubles 11:11, make a wish Speak the love language of kindness, and you’ll touch hearts It’s at the worst of times that you need to summon your optimism An ounce of gold cannot buy an ounce of time You will get to travel the world If you develop the habits of success, you will make success a habit Happiness will bring you good luck Enjoy life! It is better to be happy than wise First they ignore you, then they attack you, then you win Everything that we see is a shadow cast by that which we do not see

I ended up collecting so many fortune cookie notes this year, and reading through them to begin the New Year was so peaceful and helped me reflect a lot. This was absolutely so fun and I am 100% doing this again in 2025 ♡