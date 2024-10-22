The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Fall means saying goodbye to the flip flops and hello to the UGGs. These are the shoes I currently own, or shoes I want to own soon, that I am loving for this fall season!

UGG Tazz Braid Platform Slippers

My UGG slippers are my go-to shoes throughout the fall. They can be worn with leggings, sweatpants or jeans; with an oversized sweatshirt or a cute sweater; for a fun trip to a local coffee shop or just to take the trash out. I think these slippers are 100% worth the investment because they are so versatile while also being fashionable!

Birkenstock Bostons

Now I dont own a pair of Bostons, but they are all the rage and I really want a pair. Like the UGG slippers, they can be worn in so many different ways, making the $160 price tag worth it. Plus, you can pair them with festive fall socks to add some fun to your outfit!

Hoka Bondi 8’s

To be honest, my Hoka’s are in every seasonal shoe rotation. They are my go-to’s for running errands, going to the gym, and going on walks. Especially in the fall when there are so many nice days for foliage walks, Hoka’s have got your back in terms of comfort and style!

P448 Sneakers

If you’re looking for a quality, fashionable and not insanely expesnive sneaker, P448’s are a great option. They average around $400, but I got mine from Nordstrom rack for about $150! They come in all different colors and styles so that there is a pair for everyone. I chose white ones because white shoes match with everything, but they have some refelctive grey and white sparkles in the back to add some fun!

Adidas Gazelles

Another pair of sneakers that I have been loving lately are the Adidas Gazelles. I have the platform pink and orange colorway, and they add so much color and excitement to an outfit. As a girl who wears tons of black, these shoes are perfect to add something extra to an outfit.

Ultra Mini Uggs

We all know UGG’s are the shoes of the fall, so I had to include my UGG mini’s in this rotation. I have the basic chestnut color, but you can’t go wrong given they go great with everything. Plus, they are so comfy cozy for the brisk fall morning walks to class.