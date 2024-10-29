The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Yes, I flew to the opposite side of the country to see Taylor Swift.

And yes, it was a rain show AND I got the new Reputation outfit…

I am still in shock, I honestly feel like the weekend was a fever dream. I could type for hours on end about my whole experience, but I figured I would zone in on my surprise songs!

I went to Taylor Swift’s worldwide concert, The Ear’s Tour, in Miami Florida, Night 1… first show back in the United States! And here were my surprise songs ranked as well as my feelings about them:

1 – Daylight – Lover

This song is a FAVE. Especially with my hometown best friends, this is one of our favorite songs together. The vibes are so beautiful and her voice is magical. Especially on the piano!!! This was definitely my top favorite surprise song out of all of them.

2 – this is me trying – folklore

This mashup was soooo prettyyyyy. I loved it. It paired perfectly with Daylight and I love the lyrics of this song. The story is sad, but Taylor always knows how to somehow relate a song to every single person on the planet.

3 – Tim McGraw – Debut

This song is alright, but I’m happy we got one from Debut because I feel like it was a complete Eras Tour! I am glad I knew the chorus and it was cute that she got to sing it on the guitar, it gave me goosebumps because it was the first surprise song!

4 – Timeless – Speak Now

This song is good, however, it is from The Vault… I feel like she could have done another song that more people knew. I was lucky that I knew the chorus to this song, but it is still not a top song of mine, although we did only get ONE song from Speak Now, so I guess it makes up for her cutting some songs from the set.

Overall, I am so lucky and feel so grateful that I was able to attend The Eras Tour with my best friends. It is a memory I will always cherish, a feeling I will never forget, and I still cannot believe that I flew to the other end of the country to see TAYLOR SWIFT!