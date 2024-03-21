This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bentley chapter.

With housing assignments starting to come out, it’s a good time to discuss one of my favorite topics… decorating your room!

For some students, myself included, this is our first time living in a room with a common room and maybe even a kitchen. We have two extra rooms to decorate, and I know I don’t want to break the bank, but I still want a cute room that feels cozy and homey. So here are my tips and tricks for making your room feel cozy on a budget.

1. Shop your house first

You may be surprised by the things you have lying around your house that you could use for decorations. Things like blankets, trays, pillows, and knick-knacks can be great ways to upgrade a space, and you might have many of these things at home. Don’t forget to check your basement or attic if you have one.

2. Check out thrift shops

Thrift stores have many cute items perfect for filling up your space. Things like rugs, lamps, dishware, and so much more can be found for super cheap.

3. Look for deals

Amazon is my go-to place for cute decor. They have everything from couch covers to bookshelves to wall art. Amazon often has things on sale, which is the best time to purchase your cute decor. Constantly compare the price of one item to other similar items. Sometimes, you can find practically the same thing for half the price.

4. Make sure you get the necessities first

While I think everyone can agree that there are hundreds of cute decoration items to get, there are some things you need. Couch covers are a must. The couches in your room are not only ugly but also very dirty. Make sure you get some covers to prevent any germ sharing. You will also want some cute lights. The fluorescent lighting that comes with the room can make you feel like you are in a hospital. Get some lamps or string lights to brighten up your space. Finally, curtains are a great way to make your room feel more private and homey and keep any light out early in the morning.

5. DIY what you can

Some things are easy to make on your own. If you have some painting ability, you can make wall art to spice up the space. If you can sew, you can make tablecloths, curtains, or pillows for the room. If pottery is a skill you have, make some knick-knacks to fill up the space. You can also crochet/knit blankets, flowers, pillows, and more.

Whether you are moving into your first apartment, suite, or dorm, decorating can be super fun and exciting. Pinterest is your best friend, and don’t forget to have fun with the process!