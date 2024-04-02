This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bentley chapter.

BHS Graduate Brings Her Zeal to Bentley University: A General Body Member Spotlight

Waltham, MA, February 12th, 2024 – A mere seven months after graduating from Berlin High School, Alyssa O’Leary has solidified her status as an invaluable member of the community at Bentley University. Alyssa has brought her unique style, positivity, and authenticity to the business-oriented private university. Her contributions to the Bentley community can be traced to her participation in her high school’s Writing Center, where she first learned how to pursue her passions in an academic environment.

Alyssa’s commitment to the community has manifested in her on-campus involvement. She has become an indispensable member of Her Campus—an international college news site dedicated to empowering women—through the articles she has written and her participation in the club. Her passion for writing can be credited to her experience at Berlin High School, where she was the Director of the Writing Center. There, she reviewed her peers’ work and helped them to develop their writing skills. Her time at the Writing Center allowed her to hone her communication skills and explore her creativity due to the unwavering support of her advisors, Christine Glass and Amanda Portal. Alyssa thanks them for their continued “encouragement, support, and guidance” which allowed her to “pursue [her] passions, and express [herself] in a way [she] had not previously had the opportunity to.” The positive environment her advisors fostered also helped Alyssa take risks and establish her personal style, something she credits for her involvement on the executive board of FAB, the Fashion Association at Bentley.

Alyssa plans to further her community engagement by applying for e-board positions and taking on more leadership roles within organizations like FAB and Her Campus. She aims to “encourage club members to express themselves and voice their opinions,” and to “help them feel comfortable being themselves,” as these clubs motivate women to speak their mind and be their most authentic selves. She also plans to incorporate what she learns from her on-campus involvement to her future career in finance. Her goal is to enter an industry that reflects her passions, like fashion or writing.

Alyssa is the daughter of Michael and Leah O’Leary.