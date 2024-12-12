This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bentley chapter.

HC Bentley’s Christmas Wish List: The Ultimate Guide to Gifting Yourself This Holiday Season!

The holidays are here, and it’s time to start building your perfect wish list! Whether you’re into self-care, fashion, or fitness, we’ve rounded up the ultimate gift ideas that will have you treating yourself (or hinting to loved ones) to all things fabulous. From cozy essentials to stylish gear, here’s Her Campus Bentley’s guide to the best holiday gifts for you!

1. Workout Gear – Elevate Your Gym Game

A new year means new workout goals, and what better way to get motivated than with some cute new activewear? Whether you’re a fan of high-end luxury like Alo Yoga or you’re hunting for affordable finds on Amazon, a chic matching set will get you excited to hit the gym or look great walking around campus!

Our Pick: The Alo Yoga High-Waist Airlift Legging paired with the Vapor Ribbed Sports Bra will have you feeling like a fitness queen. For a budget-friendly option, the Sunzel High-Waisted Leggings on Amazon are super comfy, supportive, and under $30!

2. Skincare Set – Glow into the New Year

Who doesn’t love glowing, hydrated skin during the colder months? Treat yourself to a luxe skincare set that’ll keep you looking fresh, even after a late night studying or holiday partying.

Our Pick: Glossier’s Skincare Edit is a perfect all-in-one kit. It includes the Milky Jelly Cleanser, Super Bounce Serum, and the Priming Moisturizer, leaving your skin hydrated and dewy. It’s also great for travel!

3. Cozy Loungewear – Comfy Vibes Only

With winter in full swing, there’s no better gift than a cute, cozy loungewear set that you’ll want to live in all break. Think oversized hoodies, fuzzy socks, and soft joggers—perfect for Netflix marathons or sipping hot cocoa by the fire.

Our Pick: Skims Cozy Knit Set is luxurious, super soft, and perfect for staying warm and stylish. For something more affordable, Amazon’s PRETTYGARDEN Fuzzy 2-Piece Set is a cute and comfy dupe.

4. Tech Gadgets – Stay Connected & Stylish

If you’re a tech-lover, it’s time to level up your gadget game! Whether it’s wireless earbuds or the latest smartwatch, gifting yourself some new tech is both practical and fun.

Our Pick: The Apple AirPods Pro are a must for anyone on the go. Whether you’re commuting to campus, working out, or catching up on your favorite podcasts, these are a game-changer. Looking for something more affordable? Check out the Tozo T6 Wireless Earbuds on Amazon—they have thousands of five-star reviews!

5. Jewelry – Timeless Pieces You’ll Love

Sometimes, all you need is a little sparkle! Whether you’re into dainty necklaces or statement rings, a new piece of jewelry can elevate any look and become a go-to accessory for years to come.

Our Pick: The Mejuri Gold Croissant Dôme Ring is an affordable, classic piece that looks stunning paired with any outfit. For a splurge-worthy option, the Tiffany T Smile Pendant in sterling silver is timeless and chic.

6. Scented Candles – Set the Mood

Nothing says relaxation like the warm glow and calming scent of a candle. Whether you’re studying, meditating, or just chilling at home, lighting a candle can instantly improve your space.

Our Pick: The Voluspa Japonica Mini Candle Set is both aesthetically pleasing and smells incredible, featuring luxe scents like Goji Tarocco Orange and French Cade Lavender. For a more affordable pick, Bath & Body Works’ 3-Wick Candles are always a hit during the holidays!

7. Planners & Journals – Stay Organized & Inspired

With a new year around the corner, getting organized is key. Treat yourself to a cute new planner or a guided journal to stay on top of your goals and keep motivated throughout 2025.

Our Pick: The Ponderlily Weekly Planner is sleek, eco-friendly, and perfect for goal-setting. For a more creative twist, the Papier Wellness Journal offers guided prompts to help you reflect, plan, and manifest your dreams.