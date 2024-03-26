Going to a Concert This Summer? Here’s What You Need to Do

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bentley chapter.

If you’re like me and you’re just starting to get into concerts or you’re a concert pro there’s one thing you should do this concert season and it’s going to be a game changer.

Build. A. Concert. Playlist.

What is this you might ask? For every concert you go to, after the concert is over, look up the setlist. (Psst! Setlist.fm is a really great resource for this.) Most setlists are usually posted within 24 hours of a show and are usually created by people who’ve attended the concert. Once you’ve found your setlist, add the songs directly onto a new playlist whether you do it on Spotify, Apple Music, or Amazon Music and make sure to keep the songs in the order they were played at the concert. You can choose to make a new playlist for every concert, or you can keep them all in one playlist if you go to multiple shows over the season. For example, last summer I went to three concerts and my playlist is called “Concerts 2023.” Of course, you can be more creative than me, but you get the idea.This way you can look back in a month or a year and reminisce about the show. It’s also a great way to combat post-concert depression, and if you want to be extra or you just genuinely enjoyed them, you can also add the opener’s setlist.

Now whenever you want to, you can press play and dance your little heart out. After all, this playlist was handcrafted for your concert, it can be enjoyed more than once.