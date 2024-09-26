This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bentley chapter.

Lately I have been trying to live my life with gratitude, and practice telling the people around me that I love them. The people that have been most influential in my life recently have been my friends. When I think about what has made my college experience so special, the people that I have met are at the top of the list. My friends have been there through all the highs, lows, and everything in between, and I’m endlessly grateful for the way they have changed my life. It’s easy to take the people we spend so much time with for granted, but when I stop to think about everything that they have done for me, it’s hard not to feel overwhelmingly grateful.

What I love most is how each friend brings something different to the table. Whether it’s late-night chats, random adventures, or just laughing at the whatever we are doing, they’ve helped me grow into the person I am today. In college, everything can feel so big and life changing; having friends who ground me, inspire me, and make me laugh is something that makes that all okay.

I think the biggest shoutout I have to give is to my four amazing roommates. It’s only been a few weeks and it’s our first time living together, and it already feels like home. No matter how long or stressful the day has been, they somehow manage to make me laugh. It’s insane how kind and genuine they are—just good people who make everything feel lighter and more fun. Reflecting on every choice that brought us here makes me smile and reminds me that everything happens for a reason. My friends are more than just my friends, they are my family.

I wish for everyone to find the kind of friends I have been lucky enough to find <3