The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bentley chapter.

I have always envied other girls’ hair, wondering why mine didn’t dry straight like theirs, or why it wasn’t as smooth or shiny as theirs. It took me 17 years to realize my hair is not straight and it is not meant to be straight. I just realized that I have curly hair. Here are some bits of my journey and some additional tips and tricks I have learned along the way.

Like I previously said, specifically in middle and high school, I would always get frustrated with my hair because it never looked “good”. “Good” meaning I wanted it shiny, straight, and not frizzy. I could never get it to look exactly how I wanted it to be. During my junior year of high school, I started watching videos online and seeing creators embracing their natural hair. I started watching girls who turned the same frizzy brushed out hair that I had into into beautiful curls. I wanted that.

I started out with the basics:

Not brushing my hair unless it was soaking wet and has plenty of conditioner in it. Add curl cream and some gel.

The first time I used these I thought it was a disaster, but that is okay. Managing curly hair is a process of learning and figuring out what works and doesn’t. I have very thick and long hair, so through trial and error I figured out that curl cream wasn’t necessary for my hair because it was already so heavy. Additionally, I needed to use a mouse for some volume at the roots. I also needed gel because my hair would get extremely frizzy as it dried.

Helpful Tips and Tricks

If you are just now starting this journey, here are some helpful tips and tricks I have learned that are a good place to start.