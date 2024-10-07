Elevate Your Space: Top 5 Decor Essentials  

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bentley chapter.

Sometimes, all a room needs is the right decor to warm up the atmosphere and create the ultimate cozy space. Here are my top five essential pieces in my apartment that help to create a calm environment for myself and roommates.

Sheer Window Curtains

These $5 curtain panels add a light and airy feel letting sunlight shine into your space.

2. Area Rug

Add some texture, warmth and color into your space by using an area rug as the focal point.

This key element will bring together your color palette for a relaxing open space.

​​

3. Gold Thin Frames

Framing your photos with gold accent frames will enhance your image choices adding a touch of elegance to your style. The frames will draw more attention to your favorite art and complement your decor choices.

4. Throw Pillows

You can never have enough throw pillows on your couch. White, pink, cream, and navy tones all complement each other well, adding coziness and comfort to your space!

5. Candles

Target’s selection of candles is unbeatable! Whether it’s summer, fall or winter, I always leave with the perfect scent. Candles create an inviting atmosphere, adding the perfect amount of relaxation to any room.

