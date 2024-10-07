Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Life

Elevate Your Space: Top 5 Decor Essentials  

Ciera Howard

Sometimes, all a room needs is the right decor to warm up the atmosphere and create the ultimate cozy space. Here are my top five essential pieces in my apartment that help to create a calm environment for myself and roommates. 

  1. Sheer Window Curtains

These $5 curtain panels add a light and airy feel letting sunlight shine into your space.

AD 4nXfC4iRxyJX r0juTGBUNeF2xXBVveLZ2mSQAFPZcVNxrtJZtKEKWClNwA2GNmXDlguyt64J1HLGuCruBjpjnowrH LaMD2qRfAh8TWIqvHWgo1ecyvjzOB5usVsSgcSAzQSN6eNgkGjjqQPDJyA5Nfllx m?key=n qKvZWB CqN GtrbDMJdA

2. Area Rug

Add some texture, warmth and color into your space by using an area rug as the focal point.

This key element will bring together your color palette for a relaxing open space.

​​AD 4nXdiOySaV Zf1oetIIlHeC1mk5uWA3VxhuYZoAepECUxj2xEhn1bQ5M0 n8wUEepPcRuzAbBAhqoXcmhyzvlqiWW3435G0hWIBFjQ8rLnhAOw9nhKJ1XSjd SjBW7pdnq0 yopy1gpVy sG2oyTPN dMGOkS?key=n qKvZWB CqN GtrbDMJdA

3. Gold Thin Frames

Framing your photos with gold accent frames will enhance your image choices adding a touch of elegance to your style. The frames will draw more attention to your favorite art and complement your decor choices. 

AD 4nXfkg8FHqjMhQRGHi 2ApR3CeJ2f0wZK8HAO jd5xwsJk03h CNVMINvKvEWEQXktPrb3yRfDmVR 9 WKw eOtY9o10Zy dXkzmNJGmUF GGfv0DC5MApauMyr4 HxbNc9oRrjeuGtoymx2kBQh7Sl5hGr?key=n qKvZWB CqN GtrbDMJdA

4. Throw Pillows

You can never have enough throw pillows on your couch. White, pink, cream, and navy tones all complement each other well, adding coziness and comfort to your space!

AD 4nXe9KNWX9UsDFG5xJ7wjyZVmYPDzIG xGTwem7j WeaWviw5Zx7oLBZOAd6F5nxrXo5u0eHXUVJq5JavnaczxUkBrcseAfFCNNX55INauwN7gSS1lmjuVNwdN578CXKWC3xswrK9M 4Sk1KHOBnSQJUiNio?key=n qKvZWB CqN GtrbDMJdA

5. Candles

Target’s selection of candles is unbeatable! Whether it’s summer, fall or winter, I always leave with the perfect scent. Candles create an inviting atmosphere, adding the perfect amount of relaxation to any room. 

AD 4nXeYpW9qbq02nC4T t0scUElIDqNANIJgCgluBJoNVQNvjnuqFLYiX47gxQgF6gxxd3CI7GCWbbiMVjbgTzLLyvC6FVFHTPaJAQSWCrbQv goOjUtcp7MlCRNv5ZpmYXfqYJR1blixsC5y b i45H1KgKbff?key=n qKvZWB CqN GtrbDMJdA

