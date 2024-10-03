The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bentley chapter.

Over the summer, I started a year long internship at a private equity firm. Before I started, I went on quite a shopping spree to find clothes for the office. Here are some of the items I reccomend buying to elevate your corporate girly outfits!

Midi Satin Skirt

As a shorter girl, I have never loved midi style anything to be honest. But in the office, midi skirts are so in. First of all, they are office friendly. But more importantly, they are so classy and versatile. You can pair them with a light blouse or t-shirt in the summer, or a chunky sweater for the fall. And if you can’t find a skirt, you can wear a midi length dress and just throw a cute top over it! Check out Zara for some great options!

Collared Blouse

You can’t go wrong with an old school collared blouse. I have them in almost every color and every material. You can pair them with any kind of trouser or with jeans and a blazer on your more casual office days. Though they may seem a little old fashioned, a cute collared blouse with the right bottoms screams class and sophisticated! J Crew, Banana Republic, and H&M are good places to check!

Wide Leg Trousers

Wide leg pants are so in fashion right now, and that does not exlcude office fashion! I love to wear wide leg trousers with a tighter top to balance out the outfit.Add a cute belt and you’ll rock the look! These pants also pair great with heels to make your legs look longer! My favorites are the Wide Leg Trousers from Abercrombie, but there are so many options out there!

Blazer

I have found that blazers are not really everyday attire in the office, but they are a staple. For important meetings and special occasions, a matching blazer and pant is still very much appropriate. But blazers can also be incorporated in a more casual way. A nice blazer pairs great with a nice jean and heel for a Friday in the office. Check out H&M for some cute but affordable options!

Classic Heel

I have a closed toe high heel in probably 6 different colors, ranging from nude to hot pink. Heels, if you like them of course, are a classic way to add to your outfit. Especially when I am wearing all black, I love to add a pair of colored heels to add some fun to my outfit. A nice pair of heels make you look mature, classy, and like you know exactly what you’re doing. Plus, walking around in them makes you feel like such an office baddie. I like checking out Nordstrom for elegant but fun heels!

Belt

Though a belt isn’t necessary, it add’s a fun little something to office outfits. A belt is a nice accessory to break up a monochrome outfit or to match your jewelery. A lot of belts are reversible too, so investing in a nice belt that you can wear two ways is a great idea. I love Tory Burch belts becasue they come in different widths, but you can also find less expensive options at Zara and Banana Republic!

Happy shopping girlies!