Noah Kahan. Taylor Swift. Olivia Rodriogo. Sabrina Carpenter. These are just a few concerts I had to say no to… because I can’t afford them. The cheapest Olivia Rodrigo tickets I could find were $400. $400?!? And to get a ticket to the Eras tour now? Upwards of $1000. Maybe I am just bad at hacking Ticketmaster, but I do not have the money to drop hundreds of dollars for a crappy seat blocked by the stage.



I want to splurge on experiences, but spending hundreds of dollars is unrealistic. And that’s just for one concert. I want to see them all. And even if I were willing to spend that much, which I am not, I wouldn’t want to go alone, so I would have to find someone else willing to spend that much on just one ticket.

So I don’t go to concerts. Yet, I hear all these stories about how much fun people have dancing to some of my favorite songs and picking out their cute concert outfits. I get so jealous when I see videos on my feed about people having the time of their lives at concerts.

However, I really appreciate how artists are now making films out of their concerts. I couldn’t see the Eras or GUTS tours, but I love that I can stream them afterward from the best seat in the house. But even though the films help, it is still different from experiencing the shows in person. I hope artists return to prioritizing their fans and making their concerts more accessible. While I doubt we’ll see that any time soon (supply and demand and all that), a girl can dream.