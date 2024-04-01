Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
  • Tape your faucet so it sprays at whoever turns it on
  • Saran wrap the doorway, toilet, etc
  • Switch the sugar with salt
  • Fake turd never fails
  • Oreos with toothpaste in the middle
  • Wrap someone’s room with tinfoil
  • Post-it note on someone’s back
  • Food coloring in hand soap
  • Hand in warm water while sleeping
  • Whipped cream and feather combo
  • Mashed potato ice cream
  • Hot sauce in orange juice
  • Mentos in Diet Coke (or just shaking someone’s soda)
  • Fake engagement Instagram post
