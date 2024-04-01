This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bentley chapter.
- Tape your faucet so it sprays at whoever turns it on
- Saran wrap the doorway, toilet, etc
- Switch the sugar with salt
- Fake turd never fails
- Oreos with toothpaste in the middle
- Wrap someone’s room with tinfoil
- Post-it note on someone’s back
- Food coloring in hand soap
- Hand in warm water while sleeping
- Whipped cream and feather combo
- Mashed potato ice cream
- Hot sauce in orange juice
- Mentos in Diet Coke (or just shaking someone’s soda)
- Fake engagement Instagram post