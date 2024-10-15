This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bentley chapter.

When I was in early highschool, I saw an interview with Kiernan Shipka where she was asked to make a playlist that encapsulates her life. This really stuck with me and inspired me to keep track of the music I resonate with more diligently. I have a “playlist of my life”, just like the interview, that is specifically curated to reflect different moments and time periods. I also have an “all time favorites” playlist that means way more to me. I love my music taste, though I recognize it’s not for everyone. Listening to songs I love and have collected over the years has become a significant way for me to learn to enjoy my own company, so I’m excited to share my favorites & maybe someone else will enjoy my picks, too!

Dead to Me – Kali Uchis

September – Earth, Wind, & Fire

Break My Stride – Matthew Wilder

C’mon C’mon – One Direction

GUMMY – Brockhampton

Doin’ Time – Lana Del Ray

BOY – Charlie Puth

Heartbeat – Childish Gambino

Void – The Neighbourhood

Walking on a Dream – Empire of the Sun

No going back – Yuno

Brazil – Declan McKenna

Feels Like We Only Go Backwards – Tame Impala

Everybody Wants to Rule the World – Tears for Fears

–

Extended edition

JEWELZ – Anderson .Paak

What Once Was – Her’s

Duvet – Bôa

You’re Not Good Enough – Blood Orange

When Did Your Heart Go Missing? – Rooney

All the Love in the World – The Outfield

Overdrive – Conan Gray

Mind Over Matter – Young the Giant

Electric Feel – MGMT

Fire for You – Cannons

Fallen Star – The Neighbourhood

LIKE I WOULD – ZAYN

Sisyphus – Andrew Bird

Best Friend – 50 Cent

Sky – Playboi Carti

And the Beat Goes On – The Whispers

Restless Year – Ezra Furman

Somebody Else – The 1975

Semi-Charmed Life – Third Eye Blind

Something About You – Eyedress

Age of Consent – New Order