When I was in early highschool, I saw an interview with Kiernan Shipka where she was asked to make a playlist that encapsulates her life. This really stuck with me and inspired me to keep track of the music I resonate with more diligently. I have a “playlist of my life”, just like the interview, that is specifically curated to reflect different moments and time periods. I also have an “all time favorites” playlist that means way more to me. I love my music taste, though I recognize it’s not for everyone. Listening to songs I love and have collected over the years has become a significant way for me to learn to enjoy my own company, so I’m excited to share my favorites & maybe someone else will enjoy my picks, too!
Dead to Me – Kali Uchis
September – Earth, Wind, & Fire
Break My Stride – Matthew Wilder
C’mon C’mon – One Direction
GUMMY – Brockhampton
Doin’ Time – Lana Del Ray
BOY – Charlie Puth
Heartbeat – Childish Gambino
Void – The Neighbourhood
Walking on a Dream – Empire of the Sun
No going back – Yuno
Brazil – Declan McKenna
Feels Like We Only Go Backwards – Tame Impala
Everybody Wants to Rule the World – Tears for Fears
–
Extended edition
JEWELZ – Anderson .Paak
What Once Was – Her’s
Duvet – Bôa
You’re Not Good Enough – Blood Orange
When Did Your Heart Go Missing? – Rooney
All the Love in the World – The Outfield
Overdrive – Conan Gray
Mind Over Matter – Young the Giant
Electric Feel – MGMT
Fire for You – Cannons
Fallen Star – The Neighbourhood
LIKE I WOULD – ZAYN
Sisyphus – Andrew Bird
Best Friend – 50 Cent
Sky – Playboi Carti
And the Beat Goes On – The Whispers
Restless Year – Ezra Furman
Somebody Else – The 1975
Semi-Charmed Life – Third Eye Blind
Something About You – Eyedress
Age of Consent – New Order