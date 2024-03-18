This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bentley chapter.

Thursday evening, February 22nd, Her Campus member Katey and I were invited to the opening premiere of The Winter Experience by the Boston Ballet. Once we got to the Citizens Opera House, we asked around for the media team to chat a little bit about the performances that evening.

We were lucky enough to speak to a team member who highlighted the key points of the Winter Experience. The first two performances were called Petals and a To be One, which are choreographed by the company’s first female choreographer, Helen Pickett. These two pieces were about an unconventional love story and finding oneself through that. Unfortunately, the Covid-19 Pandemic delayed the premiere of To Be One, so that night was the first time it was performed in front of an audience, and it was absolutely stunning.

Raymonda is a classical ballet performance that lasts about an hour and a half. Artistic director Mikko Nissinen retells the beautiful story of Raymonda and her reign from her Namesake to her wedding. There are many solos throughout the performance to highlight the talented dancers within this production. And let me tell you, the costumes are absolutely beautiful, with touches of modern and medieval fashion.

If you have the opportunity to go to the ballet as a girls’ night or a date night, check out Raymonda at the Boston Ballet, which will premiere until March 3. Use code BBTIX40 for $40 tickets!