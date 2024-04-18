A Guide to All Things ‘Senior’ at Bentley

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bentley chapter.

Class of 2024, who would’ve thought? After not getting a highschool prom, graduation, or normal freshman year, the time has finally come! Commencement is one month away!

If you’re a Bentley senior graduating in May (or if you already graduated in December), here’s a guide to all the senior events scheduled for the next month.

Senior Boat Cruise: April 20th (hehe)

The Senior Boat Cruise is this Saturday in Boston Harbor! Come dressed in cocktail attire (short/midi length dresses, slacks, collared shirts) and enjoy a night of drinking and celebrating on the Spirit of Boston! Remember to bring your ID and cash or card for the bar. And don’t forget that only small purses are allowed and are subject to search.

Harry’s Pub Night: April 25th

Our last pub night EVER is the following Thursday. Come to Harry’s, get a $4 drink, and enjoy a classic Bentley Burger while you still can. The Senior Class Gift Committee will also be there accepting donations – if you donate at least $5, you’ll get a donor cord to wear at Commencement! Senior Pub Night is a perfect opportunity to have some fun before our last Spring Day on the 27th. Just remember to come early so you don’t get stuck in line outside.

Senior Toast: May 9th

After the necessary evil we call “finals,” we get to carry on the tradition of a senior toast on the President’s lawn! Come dressy-casual (blouses, jeans, khakis, polos) and get a free champagne flute after we toast to our four years at Bentley. Make sure you register in advance here!

Commencement Ball: May 10th

One of my favorite senior events! Commencement Ball is basically college prom – everyone comes in formal evening attire (long dresses, heels, suits) and gathers on the Greenspace to take pictures before boarding the bus to the Westin Copley in Boston. Get ready for a night of good food, dancing, and photo ops! Make sure you bring your ID and cash or card for the bar again. And don’t forget – you can bring a plus one (but they will have to buy a ticket).

Bentley in the Bahamas: May 12th-16th

Easily the most anticipated senior event! The senior trip to the Bahamas always has amazing reviews from alumni. With plenty of excursions and nighttime activities, the Bahamas trip is the best way to celebrate the end of our college careers. Bring your tropical attire but don’t forget about the theme nights! The themes this year are neon, black attire, red carpet attire, and white attire.

Falcon Finale: May 17th

No days off because right after we get back from the Bahamas, we have another senior tradition called Falcon Finale! Similar to a tailgate or block party, seniors gather outside on the Greenspace and in the Collins lot and celebrate their last night on campus as a Bentley student.

Commencement: May 18th

And last but not least, Commencement! Make sure you have your regalia (available for pickup on May 9th and 10th in Back Bay) and get ready to walk across the stage! Make sure you check the weather day because the last thing you want is to be sweating under your gown for hours.