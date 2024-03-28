This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bentley chapter.
Thanks to Booktok, I have been nonstop reading for years, and I believe these are the perfect books to start if you want to get into reading but never commit.
Fiction/Psychological Thriller
- Daisy Jones and The Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Fiction)
- Ward D by Freida McFadden (Psychological Thriller)
- The Inmate by Freida McFadden (Psychological Thriller)
Fantasy/Young Adult
- One for My Enemy by Olivie Blake
- Divine Rivals by Rebecca Ross
- Six of Crows by Leigh Bardugo
Romance
- Throttled by Lauren Asher
- Say You Swear by Meagan Brandy
- One Summer in Savannah by Terah Shelton Harris
- Indigo Ridge by Devney Perry
Make sure to check for any trigger warnings before reading!