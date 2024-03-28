Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Bentley chapter.

Thanks to Booktok, I have been nonstop reading for years, and I believe these are the perfect books to start if you want to get into reading but never commit.

Fiction/Psychological Thriller

  1. Daisy Jones and The Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Fiction)
  2. Ward D by Freida McFadden (Psychological Thriller)
  3. The Inmate by Freida McFadden (Psychological Thriller)

Fantasy/Young Adult

  1. One for My Enemy by Olivie Blake
  2. Divine Rivals by Rebecca Ross
  3. Six of Crows by Leigh Bardugo

Romance

  1. Throttled by Lauren Asher
  2. Say You Swear by Meagan Brandy
  3. One Summer in Savannah by Terah Shelton Harris
  4. Indigo Ridge by Devney Perry

Make sure to check for any trigger warnings before reading!

