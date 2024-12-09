This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Ball State chapter.

Finding unique gifts for all the people in your life can be difficult. I hate the feeling of giving people the same gifts over and over each year. Even worse, when you have no idea what to get someone, you end up settling for a gift card. Coming from a small town, I love any opportunity to support small businesses and find unique gifts for my loved ones. Buying from smaller business chains rather than places like Amazon can make all the difference for owners. It also shows that you put a lot of thought into each gift you chose.

For the foodie

Wicked Good Cupcakes – Gourmet cupcakes that ship right to you! Killer Brownie – Gourmet brownies that come in a variety of flavors and cute gift boxes! This brand is also a part of Dorothy Lane Market, which offers tons of gift options for people who love anything food-related! Nerdy Nuts – For the peanut butter lover, coming in a variety of different flavors. They even have peanut butter spoons! Atlas Coffee Club – Coffee lovers unite! They offer subscription boxes of different coffee flavors from around the world. This can be a great gift for someone who loves trying new coffee!

For the men in your life

Manly Man Co. – They offer food-related gifts for men, such as meat bouquets, jerky variety packs, and crates of customizable items that they will love!

Self-Care

Pacha Soaps Co. – They offer unique bath products that use natural and simple ingredients, but still smell amazing! It is a bonus that they are cute too! They offer bar soaps, candles, bath bombs, body butter, and shampoo and conditioning bars. Goat Milk Stuff – A small natural soap business that started near my hometown, but has now become incredibly popular. As they have grown they have started creating other goat’s milk products such as deodorants, lotions, and laundry soaps. The best part is that they are chemical-free and smell so good!

Clothing and Home

Natural Life – A variety of gifts for someone who loves all things bohemian-themed. Ida Mae Home – An adorable business based out of Texas that handcrafts quilted duffle bags, totes, and jackets! They come in so many different quilted designs that everyone will love receiving as a gift.

When you’re not sure

Uncommon Goods: This store reminds me of a more unique and personal Amazon. They have so many products for everyone on your list. Their products range from clothes to home decor and even cute advent calendars!

It’s time to switch it up and be unique this Christmas. Find gifts that you enjoy giving and your loved ones enjoy receiving!