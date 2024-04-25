This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Ball State chapter.

Summer hair is always hard to navigate. Between the constant heat and humidity, it’s hard to find cute hairstyles and ways to maintain my hair. I have always struggled with having thick, healthy hair throughout my life. One issue I faced was hair damage due to the excessive use of heat tools on it. I never liked how curly and frizzy my natural hair was, so I would always straighten or curl it. After learning more about my hair and trying new products, I am trying to embrace my natural hair so it can be as healthy as possible. Although there are so many different hair types, these basic tips should apply to everyone. However, they will truly make a difference when you add them to your routine. Here are the best tips that have helped my hair look and feel amazing throughout every season!

1. Your hair doesn’t need to be washed every day.

Excessive hair washing can strip your hair of the natural oils that help keep it healthy and shiny. You could start by washing every other day, then work your way up to more until you find a schedule that fits your hair best. What works for other people might not work for your hair, so focus on finding a routine that works for you!

2. When you do wash your hair, make sure you fully rinse the product out to avoid buildup.

Product buildup is very common and can even hinder hair growth, so it is important to rinse it all out every time you shower. Product buildup on your hair may look flat, dull, and oily on the scalp but dry on the ends.

3. Only use a microfiber towel when drying your hair.

I never used to believe there was that much of a difference between a microfiber and a regular bath towel, but I saw a huge difference in how much less frizzy my hair was after finally trying it. I definitely recommend using only microfiber towels on your hair. My favorites are from TurbieTwist!

4. Limit damage as much as possible.

Hair damage can happen in many different ways, but the most common are excessive use of heat tools and hair dye. Always use a heat protectant when using a flat iron or a curling iron and limit how often you use them. If you do dye your hair, make sure you follow all the instructions correctly or save yourself the trouble and have it done professionally. I know this is easier said than done, but I noticed a huge difference in my hair when I limited the amount of damage it was getting.

5. Research your hair type and find products that work well with it.

There are many ways to tell what your hair type is, such as by taking online tests that ask you questions about your hair or doing research that will help you figure it out. This article from L’Oreal does a great job of describing the different hair types (with pictures)! Once you figure out your hair type, you can research products that would work well with it. There are so many different products for all hair types, so experiment and find things that work best for you!

6. Never underestimate the power of a good trim!

Getting occasional hair trims is very important to keep growth happening. It is recommended to get a trim every six to eight months, but this can vary based on your hair type and length. Trimming your hair removes dead ends and allows healthier hair to grow. You can see how much happier and healthier your hair feels after you get those dead ends trimmed too.

7. Use hair masks.

Hair masks have a ton of benefits, and there are so many out there to choose from. The benefits might include restoring or preventing hair damage, moisturizing, replenishing the protective layer of the hair, making your hair look shinier and healthier, and so much more. My favorite hair mask right now is from Briogeo.

8. Do what works best for your hair.