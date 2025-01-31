Spring Fashion Trends Guaranteed to Turn Heads

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Ball State chapter.

As winter fades and the weather starts getting warmer, it’s time to spring into style this upcoming season. Spring isn’t just a time of renewal for nature – it’s also the perfect opportunity to embrace new trends and switch up your look. Whether you’re a fashion enthusiast or just want more flair in your everyday outfits, this spring’s fashion forecast has something for you. We’ll explore the upcoming trends in the fashion industry that will have you turning heads and looking your best. If you’re ready to bloom this spring, these trends are for you.

SAY GOODBYE TO YOUR MOM JEANS

A trend I never expected to resurface but has become increasingly popular this year is the skinny jean. Within the last five years, straight-leg and wide-leg jeans took over the world. Skinny jeans were considered out of style and outdated, but are now once again the talk of the fashion industry.

Through apps like Instagram and TikTok, influencers have begun to re-debut their old pairs of skinny jeans. The influencer that can be accredited with bringing back skinny jeans is Alix Earle. Alix is a 24-year-old influencer with a following of over 7 million on TikTok and roughly 4 million on Instagram. She is known for her style and being ahead of the trends. When Alix posted a video on ELLE Magazine defending the skinny jean, her followers listened. Thousands of people flooded the comments agreeing and within a few days, users started posting videos wearing skinny jeans.

Luckily, skinny jeans are an easy fashion trend to take part in. Back in 2020 when skinny jeans lost their popularity, millions of pairs were sent to secondhand stores where they’ve stayed over time. Therefore, you’re bound to find plenty of pairs at a local Goodwill or Salvation Army. If you’re looking to save money while in style, skinny jeans are the perfect opportunity for you!

HALF PANTS – HALF SHORTS

Another growing trend amongst pants is capris. For those who are unaware of what capri pants are, you’ve probably seen your mom in them at least once. They’re regular pants but stop just below your knee to expose your calf. I personally have never been a huge fan of them, but I said the same thing about cheetah print last year, and now it’s the theme of my room.

Nevertheless, capri pants are an easy staple to add to your wardrobe as they are very versatile and affordable. Since capris are neither full-length pants nor shorts, you can wear them when it’s both hot and cold out. In addition, you can find them at most secondhand stores, or in your mom’s closet. Although people have just begun hopping on the capri trend, don’t be shocked when they’re the next big thing. If you’re wanting to be a trendsetter, incorporate capris into your next outfit!

MODESTY IS HOT-ESTY

Being a college student, I’m always looking for the next cute and trendy top to wear when going out. Whether it’s halter tops and v-necks, to cutouts with lace – I’ve seen it all. However, this spring is looking very different. People are tossing their flashy crop tops in exchange for more modest clothing. Rather than wearing a lace corset or cropped shirt, women are wearing full-length and single-color tops.

Once again, TikTok is a big factor as to why this is happening. Through the app, it has become a trend that you’re maturing when you stop wearing loud and showy clothes out. Therefore, users began wearing more modest tops to symbolize their womanhood and maturity. Many users also uploaded videos with captions like “You know you’re maturing when you stop wearing tiny tops,” and “As a woman, you will grow out of crop tops.”

Wearing more modest tops can prepare women for corporate and professional dress codes. In addition, owning basic staple tops allows you to create more outfits and ultimately saves you more money. It’s time to throw out those SHEIN crop tops and invest in more modest clothing! You might wear that crop top this year, but you’ll be wearing these modest basics for the rest of your life. Save yourself time and money by hopping on this trend!

SHINE BRIGHT LIKE A SEQUIN

The last trend that everyone is dying to be a part of this spring is anything and everything sequin. Although modest tops are in, who says you can’t have a little fun every once in a while? Sequins are the latest fashion trend and will soon be seen on everything. Every so often, a fun and exciting design becomes a huge trend all around the world. We’ve seen this through the blue and purple galaxy pattern and various animal prints. This spring, the huge trend is destined to be sequins.

One of the most popular clothing items owned last year amongst teenagers and young women was the Edikted sequin leopard-print micro shorts. This specific clothing item opened the door for sequins to come back to life. You’re likely to find at least one article of clothing with sequins on most online shopping websites. The problem with this trend is that finding affordable clothing with sequins may be a bit more challenging.

Fortunately, there are many ways to go about this. Since sequins are becoming more popular by the day, brands are pushing the sale of products with them. Therefore, you have many options for clothing and companies to buy from. In addition, there are plenty of videos online showing how to add sequins to your own clothing at an affordable cost.

Now, take this spring as a chance to experiment with new combinations or rediscover forgotten favorites. Fashion is all about finding a style that reflects you, so don’t be afraid to make these trends your own. The trends may set the stage, but your perspective can turn them into something much bigger. Make this spring unforgettable and own these trends!