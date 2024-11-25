My Top 10 Christmas Wishlist Items

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Ball State chapter.

Christmas is undoubtedly my favorite time of year. Ever since I was little, I anticipated the night Santa would appear and bring me all the toys of my wildest dreams. As an adult, I still eagerly await Christmas with the same excitement and joy. I may be too old for toys, but I still have a list as long and expansive as the lists of my childhood. Here are my top ten most wanted items for this Christmas!

I have black Adidas Sambas which I adore, but as someone who is not very tall (and loves wearing baggy pants), I need a good platform on my shoe. These platform sneakers are so stylish and cute. I have been holding myself back from buying them so I can wait for Christmas. I’m a big fan of Adidas, which is why these are #1.

Lip products are one of the things in the world I love the most. I have many of the trending lip products, and this butter balm is one I was actually unsure of at first. My friend let me try hers recently and I was OBSESSED. I love the subtle color and the smooth feel, which is how this ultra-popular lip balm has made its way to the #2 spot.

This has been on my wishlist since last Christmas. I’m not a big fan of super heavy foundations, so I usually opt for concealer-only looks. I tested this product last year at Sephora, and I fell in love with the way it looked on my skin. This perfect perfecting stick has entered the #3 spot.

The resurgence of long denim skirts has got to be one of my favorite trends of the last few years. I own one with a slit down the middle, but I’ve been really loving the full-length, all-around look. The light wash denim color is pretty, and the mermaid-style skirt is like a childhood dream come true. This adorable skirt swam (haha, see what I did?) its way into the #4 spot.

This is kind of a switch for me. Last year, I got Philosophy’s amazing grace bergamot perfume, which I loved, but I’ve been switching to more cozy scents recently. I love Philosophy, so this perfume was right up my alley. I tried it at Ulta to make sure I really liked it as much as I thought, and I ended up loving it even more. This eau de toilette is definitely a sweet choice for #5.

When my sisters received Kendra Scott necklaces for their birthdays last year, I found myself wanting a nice statement necklace of my own. The Kendra Scott look wasn’t for me (even though they are super cute), so when I found this brand through TikTok, I was ecstatic. I have since received a necklace I wear every day, but I still want a nicer necklace for special events. The moon and stars have been some of my favorite symbols for years, so what better than a cute little fancy necklace? This stunning piece has shone its way into the #6 spot.

I’m unfortunately very susceptible to advertising. I have a Stanley already, but I mostly use it when I’m in my room, as it doesn’t fit in my backpack. I’ve been really trying to drink more water, so something I can carry along with me everywhere is much needed. The color I asked for (Ski Slope) is fun and vibrant, which is very fitting for my personality. It’s a want, definitely not a need, but for the sake of my hydration, it’s at the #7 spot!

I’ve been a big sweater fan for years, but I feel like I’ve had to get rid of a lot of them recently due to growing out of them. This super adorable sweater has such a cute pattern and looks incredibly soft and comfortable. It is definitely a fantastic, warm piece for winter, which is why it’s at the #8 spot.

For as expensive as Urban is, I do really, really like their clothes. This top made me audibly gasp while I was mindlessly scrolling the website, and I immediately fell in love with it. The lavender color and lace are to die for. As a big fan of purple and all its shades, I had to write it down. I don’t have many cute long-sleeve tops, which is how this top ended up in the #9 spot.

Yes, this top has my name, and yes, that’s why I like it. Well, that and it’s absolutely adorable! I own a few John Galt items from Brandy Melville, and I love the brand a lot. I don’t own very much red (mostly because I have red and pink undertones) but I feel like the deeper burgundy color would do better for my skin tone. I asked for the black version last Christmas, and for my birthday, but I own so many similar black tops that I felt like I should go for a different color. Alas, this is how this top bearing my name ended up in our last (but certainly not least) #10 spot!

One final statement: I do appreciate Christmas as a holiday for spending time with family and loved ones. As I get older, I find myself appreciating it more and more, especially as I become more of an adult in college. This article is a fun way for me to showcase some things I’m interested in. No matter what I receive, I will be happy knowing I got to spend another year with the people I love. Merry Christmas, and Happy Holidays!