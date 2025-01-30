The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Ball State chapter.

2024 was an impressive year for music, and as a fan of many different genres and artists, I felt very pleased with all the content that was put out this year. With a massive music year like 2024 comes a highly competitive award cycle, and the 67th Grammys is no different. The Grammys feature some of the most iconic artists of this decade so here are my predictions of who will take home the most coveted awards!

Album of the Year

This category is a hard one for me. I think I would be happy regardless of who wins this award because each album sounds amazing, but I do have some personal biases. The Tortured Poets Department did not do well amongst general audiences, and as someone who absolutely loved TTPD, I wish it got the flowers it deserves. However, I don’t think it’ll win the award. Taylor Swift is the first artist in Grammy history to win Album of the Year four times and I don’t think the Grammys will give her another one for the second year in a row, which gives the other nominated albums an even higher chance. As much as I would love to see Beyoncé finally win for Album of the Year, Cowboy Carter stands in a similar boat with TTPD in not getting the best ratings from general audiences, so I don’t think that’ll win either. My best prediction is that Billie Eilish will win for HIT ME HARD AND SOFT. The Grammy voters favor her — not that it’s a bad thing! — and the album performed really well. Ultimately, I think she has the best chance of winning.

Record of the Year

Coming from a fan of the drink and the song, Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso” has the win in my books. The song is just as addictive as the drink itself, and with the music’s production being the main focus of the category, I feel it has a strong chance. The song was everywhere over the summer and while other songs in the category have impressive production, none of them got stuck in my head quite as much as “Espresso”. “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” has a better chance in the production category than the writing category, as Song of the Year has some stronger competitors, but ultimately, I think Sabrina Carpenter will take home the award.

Song of the Year

After looking at the songwriting on all of the nominated tracks, it’s very hard to pick a clear winner because I enjoy most of the songs on the list. As a huge Taylor Swift fan, I would love to see her finally win Song of the Year for “Fortnight”. I suspect she won’t get awarded much throughout the night because The Tortured Poets Department wasn’t as successful with general audiences the way Midnights was. Just like “Espresso” was everywhere last summer, so was “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” and that just might be the song that takes home the trophy. HIT ME HARD AND SOFT has some brilliant songwriting on the album and the nomination of “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” was a good choice, which might have just snagged Billie the win.

Best New Artist

This category is a little tricky because there are a few artists nominated that I’d love to see win. Chappell Roan has the best chance of winning this year as she’s had such an explosive year, with her debut album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, blowing up on the internet and becoming a pop star overnight. Sabrina Carpenter and, more recently, Doechii are the two other artists that I would love to see win as well. With Sabrina’s album Short N’ Sweet and Doechii’s recent song “DENIAL IS A RIVER”, their hard work deserves some recognition as well.

Best Pop Vocal Album

When I think of the most outstanding pop album of the past year, the first one that comes to mind is Sabrina Carpenter’s Short n’ Sweet, which is exactly who I think will win this category. I streamed The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess endlessly in 2024, but I think Short n’ Sweet was slightly more cohesive and will get the award.

Best Music Video

Music videos aren’t nearly as popular as they used to be, and because of that, the music video category seems to be lacking this year. Taylor Swift has always been elaborate when it comes to music videos, directing high-quality videos, which I think will pay off and earn her the win for “Fortnight”. The visuals match the vibe of the song well, and I can’t hear the song without thinking of the music video, making her the clear winner in my eyes.

Best Song Written For Visual Media

I was a big fan of Twisters in 2024 and was very impressed with the soundtrack. As someone who isn’t the biggest fan of country, every song in the film was very fitting and enjoyable. However, as much as I enjoyed “Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma,” “Can’t Catch Me Now” for The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes clears the category easily. Similar to other songs written for The Hunger Games series, “Can’t Catch Me Now” became insanely popular, and you couldn’t escape it on every social media platform. Olivia Rodrigo’s vocals stand out on this track and fit the film so perfectly that I think she’ll go home with this award.

These are just a few awards handed out during the show, and there are plenty more artists that I think will leave with at least one Grammy. Kendrick Lamar, Charli XCX, Shaboozey, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, and so many other artists deserve to win an award for all of the hard work they put in to make 2024 such an incredible year for music.