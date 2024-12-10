Holiday Harmony: The Essential Dos and Don’ts for a Joyful Season

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Ball State chapter.

The holiday season is a time for us to connect, celebrate, and create memories with those we love deeply. However, amidst all of the fun festivities, it’s easy to forget (and even feel overwhelmed) by the expectations and hustle and bustle of the holidays. To help navigate this busy time, I have put together a list of essential dos and don’ts for the holiday season. Whether you are traveling, hosting family gatherings, or simply enjoying the downtime the holiday season brings, these tips and tricks will ensure that you make the most out of this time of year – all while keeping things stress-free and meaningful for everyone involved!

The Dos

The holiday season is a time to celebrate, connect with loved ones, and create lasting memories. It is important though to approach the season with these important reminders:

Set Boundaries

The holidays can be a busy time, so it is important to set boundaries to protect your energy and mental well-being. Don’t be afraid to say no to events or commitments that may overwhelm you. Prioritize what matters most and make sure you have time for rest and self-care.

Plan Ahead

Planning early helps avoid last-minute stress and ensures you can enjoy the season without feeling rushed. Whether it’s shopping for gifts, prepping meals, or scheduling time with loved ones, setting a plan gives you peace of mind and more time to savor the festivities.

Create Traditions

Start new traditions that bring joy to you and your family. Whether it’s a special holiday meal, a movie night with your favorite Christmas movie, or a unique activity, traditions foster a sense of connection and anticipation, making the season even more meaningful.

Be Present

The holidays are about making memories with loved ones, so focus on being present in the moment. Put away distractions, embrace the conversation, and enjoy the company of those around you. This mindful approach makes the time together more memorable and fulfilling.

Stay Safe

Safety should always be a top priority during the holiday season. Whether it’s being careful with decorations, ensuring safe travel plans, or following food safety practices, taking the necessary precautions helps prevent accidents and ensures a stress-free holiday.

The Don’ts

The holidays are a time for celebration, but without careful planning and consideration, they can also bring stress and tension. Here are some important “don’ts” to keep in mind for a smooth and enjoyable season:

Don’t Stress Over Perfection

The holidays DON’T have to be flawless. Whether it’s a slightly crooked tree or a dish that didn’t turn out as planned, embrace the imperfections. It doesn’t matter if something isn’t perfect, all that matters is the moments and memories that come from it. The season is always full of surprises which means the season isn’t perfect either.

Don’t Neglect Self-Care

(Guilty!) It’s very easy to get caught up in the holiday rush, but you need to not forget about taking care of yourself. Make sure that you make time to rest, relax, and recharge. You don’t need to be actively doing something to be making a difference this holiday season. Whether it’s through a quiet moment with a book or a walk in nature, self-care helps you enjoy the season with energy and a clear mind. That means making taking care of yourself a top priority this holiday season.

Don’t Impose Unrealistic Expectations

The holidays aren’t a competition. Don’t place pressure on yourself or others to meet unrealistic expectations – whether it’s about gift-giving, activities, or how things “should” look. Let the season unfold naturally and focus on what really matters: connection and joy.

Don’t Overindulge

While holiday treats are very tempting, overindulging can leave you feeling sluggish and uncomfortable. Enjoy your favorite foods, but try to keep balance in mind. Moderation ensures you feel good and can fully enjoy the festivities without regret.

Don’t Ignore Your Budget

(Guilty, once again.) The holiday season can be expensive, but don’t let spending get out of hand. Setting a realistic budget for gifts, food, travel, and decorations can help you keep track of your spending without feeling deprived. Consider creating a list of essential expenses and prioritize them, then stick to it. You can still give meaningful gifts and celebrate in ways that don’t break the bank – sometimes, a thoughtful, homemade gift or a creative experience can mean more than something expensive. By being mindful of your spending, you’ll avoid post-holiday financial strain and can enjoy the season with peace of mind. Thoughtful planning also helps ensure that you can enjoy the holidays without financial stress later on.

With these tips, you can have a happy, healthy, and harmonious holiday season!