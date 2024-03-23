Framing My Future: Owning a Photography Business as a College Student

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Ball State chapter.

Have you ever imagined what it would be like to juggle the creative whirlwind of running a photography business while also being in the world of interior design as a student? Let me run you through a typical day in the life. It’s 8:00 a.m. and you’re getting ready to head to studio class. You go through emails to see if you missed anything while eating breakfast and then head to class. You get there at 9:30 and already have at least three emails to respond to. You don’t want to leave them hanging so you spend the first thirty minutes of class getting back to them all and missing a little bit of lecture. You get out of studio at 1:00 and find that you have a few texts to respond to, a few more emails, as well as two sessions, one wedding, and an inquiry from a new client. You also have to catch up on your studio project, but deadlines are coming up for galleries to be delivered! Then you realize you are never really fully caught up and it’s the same cycle every day and night. Maybe that sounds absolutely horrible to you, but it is exhilarating.

Okay, so maybe your first thought when reading this was, “why in the world would she purposely do both?” And honestly, I have asked myself that almost every single day for the last 4 years of my life. However, you’ll never catch me saying I regret coming to college to major in something without a clear idea of what I want to do after graduation (and I have less than 50 days until graduation to figure that one out); but sometimes it is hard knowing that I have paved two lives for myself.

As a full-time interior design student, my days are full of lectures, studios, and projects. Designing restaurants, homes, offices, and even churches has been amazing, but alongside the hustle of college life, I needed another hustle to keep my other creative side busy. That means my nights are full of editing, meetings, emails, and bookkeeping.

Balancing these two passions has been nothing short of a rollercoaster, but I would not have it any other way. From managing client meetings and editing photos to attending design critiques and drafting floor plans, every day is full of deadlines on top of deadlines. Even though I appreciate my opportunities every day, they come with their own sets of challenges. One of the biggest challenges I’ve faced is finding the time to pursue both like they deserve to be pursued. There are days when I find myself editing photos late into the night, only to wake up early the next morning for a design presentation.

As graduation approaches, I’m faced with the terrifying task of choosing between pursuing a career in interior design or diving headfirst into the world of being a wedding photographer.

So no, this article was not to steer you away from owning a business and being a student at the same time. It has been so extremely rewarding and I think that if anyone has a dream in college, CHASE. IT. regardless of how “off-track” it feels from where you are.

Despite the challenges, the experience of balancing these two passions has been incredibly rewarding. It has taught me valuable lessons in time management, prioritization, and creative problem-solving. It has also given me a unique perspective that I believe will help me in whichever path I choose to pursue.

Here are some of my most valuable tips that I can give to you if you’re ever thinking about joining me in the entrepreneurial lifestyle:

Time Management is Key: Balancing college life and a photography business requires serious time management skills as we talked about earlier. Set aside dedicated blocks of time for editing, client meetings, and shoots to ensure you stay on top of everything.

Utilize Campus Resources: Your college campus is full of resources you can use to kickstart your business. For instance, you can use the library for editing photos on good computers and printing. Most schools also offer subscriptions to things like the Creative Cloud which has allowed me to have editing software for free!

Find Ways to Stay Creative: College life can be hectic, but don’t let it stifle your creativity. Surround yourself with inspiration, whether it’s through online tutorials, photography books, or attending workshops. Push yourself to try new techniques and styles to keep your work fresh and exciting. Not every session has to be paid!

And most importantly,

Find Your Balance: Running a business and being a student can be demanding, so it’s important to find a balance. Make time for self-care, hobbies, and socializing to avoid burnout.