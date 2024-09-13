Everything You Need to Know About September’s Full Moon in Pisces

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Ball State chapter.

Signs affected: Aries, Gemini, VIRGO, Sagittarius, PISCES

Disclaimer: Take what resonates and leave what doesn’t.

On September 17, 2024, the full Moon in 25° Pisces opposes the Sun in Virgo and teams up with Venus in Libra and Mars in Cancer. She forms favorable aspects to Uranus and Pluto, conjuncts Neptune, and squares off with Jupiter. So, what are the implications of this astrological weather?

This full Moon will be a time in which we are called to take stock of our close relationships, and for some, this means it’s breakup season! Considering that Mars to Moon dispositorship and aspects are being formed with Uranus and Pluto, this makes this an inordinately emotionally charged time for our interpersonal relationships. The scars left by the ones we used to love may resurface and may call a few things into question, such as: Who needs to be let go? Who needs to be forgiven? Who are we grateful for? Who was there for us when nobody else was? With the Pisces Moon in an Aries degree conjunct retrograde Neptune, the rose-colored glasses come off and we see others for who they truly are, making the answers to these questions much clearer.

It’s time to stop drinking the poisonous toxicity of others, while also trying to justify their unacceptable behavior. During this time, remember that you are not an emotional punching bag and that you do not have to be the world’s (or even your friends’) therapist… It’s time to realize you can’t help those who can’t help themselves. Either the trash will take itself out or you will take it out yourself! It’s time to forgive but to also say goodbye. You must protect your peace before you try to help someone find theirs.

Although the thought of cutting ties with people who we thought were good for us seems daunting, rest assured the effects of this full Moon will be mostly auspicious considering the harmonic sextiles that the Moon will form with Uranus and Pluto. Not all changes are necessarily bad. Change during this time is for the betterment of ourselves and the enrichment of our lives.

A few things to consider doing for this full Moon:

Keep a dream journal. Pisces is the sign associated with profound and prophetic dreams. Some of the answers and divine guidance that you need may be found within your dreams.

Declutter. Virgo is for order, and Libra is for balance and harmony, making them both fussy signs. Pisces is particularly sensitive to her surroundings. This makes it especially crucial to maintain a tidy environment. Not to mention having a clean space can help you think clearly and allay stress!

Meditate. Clear your mind of “mental trash” by situating yourself in a space you feel most comfortable in. Close your eyes and focus on your breath. This is a common misconception about meditation. You don’t need to “shut off” your thoughts during this time. Instead, simply allow your thoughts to come and go as they please without giving them any power. If and when worries arise during your session, say, “I will tend to that later.” I recommend listening to Healing Vibrations or Jason Stephenson on YouTube to help you with your meditation sessions!

Pray. Pisces is the sign of spirituality. Never underestimate the healing power that prayer holds. Whether or not you affiliate with a religion, I strongly suggest taking a moment to yourself to be grateful and ask for divine wisdom. Prayer can invoke positive feelings, improve our stress levels, invite peace into our lives and garner a stronger spiritual connection.

This full Moon, remember to embrace change and take time to reflect on your life. And as always, take what resonates and leave what does not!