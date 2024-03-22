Day of Dance is Out of This World!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Ball State chapter.

Did you take ballet classes as a kid? Maybe you had your moment in show choir? Do you just like to dance around your bedroom? No matter your skill level, you can awaken your inner dancer by joining Operation Black Out (OBO) Dance Club for their annual Day of Dance weekend, which includes an intensive on Saturday and a showcase on Sunday.

On March 23, the Day of Dance Intensive will be held at Premiere Dance Center in Muncie from 11-5 p.m. There will be four choreographers teaching various classes throughout the day. Styles taught will include jazz funk, musical theater, hip-hop and contemporary. The intensive is free for OBO and Premiere dancers. Guests can pay $3 per class or $10 for the whole day.

The Day of Dance showcase will be held on March 24 in Pruis Hall. Doors open to the public at 2:30 p.m. and the show will start at 3 p.m. This show includes Ball State’s other dance clubs: RedPrint Step Team, Outlet Hip-Hop Troupe, Afro Dynasty, Royal Elite Majorettes, and Rhythms Dance Troupe. Ball State’s Jump Rope Club, 8 Rollers Roller Skating, and ABSO Improv Comedy will also be performing. With this much variety, it is sure to be an entertaining show with something for everyone. Plus, it’s free!

OBO has been putting on their Day of Dance festivities since 2018. Up until 2023, the only option offered was the intensive. In 2023, the Day of Dance showcase was born, the brainchild of Erykah Strickland, current president. She was inspired by an event her home dance company puts on inviting other companies throughout Ohio to perform together. “I figured adding something like a showcase would help increase morale with the other dance groups, get us talking to new people and being more involved in our Ball State and Muncie communities,” Erykah said.

OBO is performing three pieces at the showcase. The first is called “Shooting Star” and is choreographed by Grey Bowling, Kaleb Whittlow and Angela Lutton. Savannah Heemer is choreographing “Hallucinogenics” and Erykah Strickland has put together “Extraterrestrial”. The other groups will be bringing 1-2 pieces each to wow the audience with.

For the intensive schedule & choreographers, keep your eye on OBO’s Instagram (@obodanceclub). Spend your weekend with Operation Black Out, and join the Day of Dance festivities!