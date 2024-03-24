Carrie Bradshaw’s Shoes, The Friends Apartment, and the Job Hunt: Career Chronicles #1

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Ball State chapter.

There’s a fun little song trending on TikTok: “Two days into college and three lectures behind.” Creators are rewriting lyrics, singing their own variations, and sharing the human experience of feeling so far ahead and yet so behind simultaneously. People across the world are connecting because they feel so lost, so confused, and yet know they have the skills they need to make it in their individual careers. I’m four years into college and I’m ten lifetimes behind, especially when it comes to the job hunt.

Watching television growing up was a treat- running to the fridge as fast as possible during commercial breaks so you didn’t miss seeing what Charlotte was doing in Sex & the City or the turkey-on-head incident in a Thanksgiving episode of Friends. It was so fun to see Carrie Bradshaw’s shoe collection or the back of Rachel’s purple door with a small yellow frame for the peephole. But looking back now I ask: how did a single magazine freelance journalist make it in a New York City apartment by herself with only one job? And even more- how did she afford all of her designer clothes and shoes? How did waitress Rachel only live with a few roommates in the most roomy and fun apartment I’ve ever seen, on top of getting coffee every day? Aren’t we supposed to save our money and not get a daily coffee so that we can afford rent? While the economy and inflation and liveable wages are entirely different but necessary articles, I’m asking how in the world did these characters find jobs that paid for them to live the lifestyle they deserved (or at least wanted)? Or better yet: how in the world did they find jobs?

I graduate in a month and a half, on the day of my 23rd birthday (May 4th!). And yet I have never been so nervous and excited for the next chapter. I’m moving across the country to Dallas, Texas, whether I have a job or not. That is absolutely enthralling and terrifying and adventurous at the same time. But I want a job- need a job. It’s been a fun and exhausting search to find an entry-level position, but I’m here to walk through it with you. I’ve submitted applications, sent follow-up emails, done interviews, sent thank you’s via email and physical mail, and more, so while I may not be employer-qualified, I’m here to show you that you’re not alone and that it will work out- for both of us.

In five quick steps, we’re going to find jobs! Maybe we’re in different careers, or maybe you’re also in Strategic Communications, but we’re here to help each other. Let’s do this!

Get Involved with EVERYTHING While “everything” is not really that feasible, speaking from experience, it is absolutely important to get involved in organizations that connect you with peers, faculty, and the community. If you’re in public relations, join PRSSA, or depending on your major, you can join a wildlife conservation club, a chemistry club, the running club, campus publications, leadership development councils, and beyond. And no matter your major, it’s always encouraged to join extracurriculars that serve others, including volunteer organizations or even Greek Life organizations with strong support and frequent interactions with their philanthropies. If you are only in one or two clubs in college, I’m sorry, but you’re probably doing it wrong or missing out on the connections you could make. And that goes not just for professional networking, but connections with friends, future roommates, classmates you always choose to do a group project with, or even professors who serve as personal and career mentors. At Ball State, there’s a great resource called BennyLink that allows you to search for clubs based on your interests, majors, and more! I highly recommend using that to navigate for clubs, but also relying on the university’s massive Calendar of Events to find club events that may introduce you to the organization before formally joining.

Build that LinkedIn, Website, and Living Document I use LinkedIn more than any other social media. No joke. And it is the best thing ever. I’m able to interact with my peers and applaud their work, network with alumni, read my professors’ research publications, and even search for jobs. One hiring manager at my dream company said she recommends you post at least once a week, but encourages 3-4 posts a week. Okay, task accepted! I comment on others’ posts, add projects from class to my profile, take LinkedIn learning courses to share them on my profile, and more. I’ve done everything from talking about Taylor Swift’s PR team to sharing a real project I did for a journalism class. Get active on LinkedIn! Connect with people you know! Reach out to employers, companies, and even people your age who have a job that you want to have! Ask their advice, say hello, and just get active on LinkedIn! A website is not necessary for every major, but it is helpful! I have mine with a pink background and lots of pastels, and I’m not changing it (at least for a while or until I get bored). I’m not saying you should go in and make the most boring black-and-white website just for the sake of having one. If you create a website (I made mine for free on Wix with a template), you can add your resume, publish portfolio materials for different jobs, share what extracurriculars you’re involved in, create a connect/email page, and more. This website is super helpful to employers to find out who you are outside of a simple one-page resume- they can read up on your work and your personality! I eat, sleep, and breathe through my “Living Document.” This document has a list of nearly everything I have ever done. I’m not joking. I have every scholarship I’ve ever won, when I won it, who awarded it, and what it was for all documented in a list. I have a list of every single job I have had since high school, including how much I made per hour, my supervisor and their email, the company’s address, and my job duties/description. This includes my lifeguarding stint from my freshman year of high school to my intern role during my senior year spring semester of college. Don’t forget any publications you have- whether it’s a newspaper article you’ve written or a scholarly journal article, it is important. Include the link, title, year it was published, etc. Extracurriculars can be accounted for as well, and be sure to track any leadership positions you have with the year(s) served. You may say, “Grace, this is a LOT! Why, oh why?” Well, dear reader, keep reading: this Living Document is so important because you will never have to rewrite your job duties on a resume, remember what year you published an article, or why you won a scholarship. It’s all in the document, an easy copy and paste away.

Finding a Mentor This step can be scary, you’re asking someone you may not know well to be a guiding figure for your career. But it’s not so frightful if you’re already familiar with each other because of an extracurricular or club or if you’re connected on LinkedIn. This is why those prior steps are so important. But, if you’re starting out fresh without those, remember that professionals WANT to help you! They don’t succeed if you don’t succeed. And remember: the worst they can say is no.

Resumes!!! Meet my friend ChatGPT Resumes are a pain. I love my resume with all my heart, but I never feel like I have it “just right.” Maybe it’s because I change it for every single job I apply for. (Gasp- that’s what you’re supposed to do.) While that sounds extreme, it’s the truth. Using adjectives and descriptors in a job description, emphasizing certain previous experiences over others, or even writing more relevant job duties under titles; are all part of the resume-tailoring experience. But lucky for you, I have a friend to introduce you to: ChatGPT. If you didn’t already know, most employers use AI to scan through the resumes and cover letters they are initially sent. Because of this, it’s not cheating to use ChatGPT to ask a few questions that may help you form your resume. Copy and paste the job description into ChatGPT and ask, “What are the most important responsibilities for this job?”, “Who is the ideal candidate for this job?”, or even, “What are the adjectives in this job?” Use that to your advantage. It may seem unfair or dirty, but if employers are playing with AI, so am I. Plus, it allows me to learn new software that I may have to use in the future as technology advances!