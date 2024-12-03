This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Ball State chapter.

Etsy, an online marketplace with millions of sellers, is one of my favorite places to shop. It is a great place to find unique, one-of-a-kind gifts for the special people in your life. However, since you aren’t necessarily dealing with large businesses, shipping cost and speed will vary, so I would suggest placing orders as soon as possible to ensure your gifts arrive on time.

For the Candle Lover

While my favorite candle shop (C&E Craft Company) is no longer on Etsy, there are plenty of other great-smelling options. This candle hides a secret message which makes it totally unique and totally customizable! Another option is this candle with “intentions” such as protection, sleep, and calm. Candles in fun shapes are also always a hit; an espresso martini-shaped candle is perfect for your wild friend who might have a few too many on a night out.

For the Jewelry Fanatic

Jewelry from anywhere can be hit or miss. I know I’ve gotten several rings and pairs of earrings that have tarnished or turned my skin green. However, this shop has never let me down. I have a pair of earrings and a ring that have lasted me years with no tarnishing. Sadly, it has heavily decreased its available styles, but it still has plenty of necklace options, like this gold square necklace with several chain and length options. If you want to be a little different, this locket ring is personalizable and comes in silver and gold!

For the Wannabe Interior Designer

Etsy is known for its unique pieces; that doesn’t stop with its furniture and decor options. Take this Oreo-inspired shelf, for example. Where else are you going to find this stuff? If you know someone who wants to create the iCarly room of their dreams, they need this hand-shaped chair or a disco ball diffuser (cute and practical). Wall art is one of my favorite things to buy on Etsy – the designs are so unique. This customizable newspaper print is perfect for your best friend. Keep in mind that prints usually are delivered as digital downloads, meaning you will have to print them yourself.

For the Dog Parent

If there is one thing I know about pet owners, it’s that they love things with their pets’ pictures. I bought this personalized phone case for my mom, and she loved it! Another unique option is a personalized book all about the dog! An embroidered sweatshirt is perfect for the winter season. Or, if this pet owner loves to enjoy their coffee with their dog beside them, they need this mug.

For the Reader

Book lovers are soooo easy to shop for; all you need is a Barnes and Noble gift card and they’re happy! However, if you want to get a little more creative, you can’t go wrong with a personalized book embosser that will allow your reader to label their books as their own. If you know their favorite book, Etsy has tons of book-specific merchandise; this wooden sign lists the important locations in the Grishaverse, a collection of fantasy books by Leigh Bardugo. As I mentioned before, wall art is plentiful on Etsy. This one that reads “one more chapter” is perfect to hang over a bookshelf. Lastly, the most practical option for a reader is a book light; reading in the dark is a struggle for readers everywhere, so this is a great gift for all book lovers.

For the New Drivers

Think back to when you got your first car. Personally, I wanted to deck mine out. I asked for cup holder coasters like these punch needle ones. Steering wheel covers are pretty universal. If your new driver likes crystals, they need this stunning sun catcher. With gifts like these, their rides will be fully pimped out in no time.

For the One with an Emotional Support Water Bottle

This might seem like a small gift, but personally, I love stickers. One of the best parts of Etsy is the personalization options. A personalized sticker is a great gift for the sticker lovers in your life. This personalized song sticker is a great option for music lovers. School-specific stickers are a great gift for college students. There are also more broad sticker packs that will work for nearly anyone.

For the Sorority Girl

Again, Etsy’s personalization options are unmatched. When I think of sororities, I think of the cute shirts they wear with their Greek letters printed on. This hoodie allows you to pick the sorority and color combo of your choice. This old-school restaurant check-inspired hoodie has tons of sorority options and comes in a boyfriend fit. Another option is this Greek letter trinket tray, which is perfect for holding jewelry or keys.

Hopefully this gift guide gave you some one-of-a-kind gift ideas to complete your Christmas shopping for the year. I highly suggest falling down the rabbit hole that is Etsy. Trust me, soon enough your wishlist will be 14 pages long like mine is.