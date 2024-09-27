A College Girl’s Guide to Fall 2024 Fashion

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I find myself reading fashion articles often, but quickly clicking away from them. I can never afford the trends or items magazines are predicting as “in” for the season. However, you do not need tons of money to be trendy (and don’t worry, I’m not going to direct you to Shein). I rounded up some affordable trendy clothing items that are sure to keep you looking fresh this fall season.

NOTE: I strongly encourage you to shop your closet or go thrifting before buying brand-new pieces. Websites like ThredUp, Depop and Poshmark offer tons of trendy items that won’t cost you an arm and a leg. They are much more sustainable options than the fast fashion options listed below.

Countryside chic

Have you ever wanted to run away to the countryside and live in a quaint cabin? If so, try out countryside chic this fall! Plaid, long skirts, and riding boots are staples for this style.

Aerie Tiered Maxi Skirt — Originally $54.95, on sale for $21.98

ASOS Blue Maxi Kilt Skirt — $54.99

Walmart Plaid Slit Maxi Skirt — $23.28

Amazon Essentials Riding Boots — $46.60

Old Navy Green Puff Sleeve Dress — Originally $49.99, on sale for $29.99

Boho

There’s something about wearing neutrals in the fall that just works. Bohemian style is all about flowy, sheer fabrics that feel breezy and relaxing. Lace, crochet, and neutral colors are key for this trend. As a timeless style, this look should be easy to thrift or pull from your own closet.

ASOS Lace Bandeau Top — $29.90

Hollister Tiered Miniskirt — Originally $29.95, on sale for $15

Hot Topic Paisley Brown Dress — Originally $39.90, on sale for $19.95

dark cherry & burgundy

Dark colors are always trendy during fall, but we’re especially loving burgundy and dark cherry this year. Luckily, these colors look great on any piece of clothing. Plus, you can match your lipstick to your clothes! What more could you ask for?

ASOS Biker Jacket — $49.90

ASOS Burgundy Turtleneck Sweater — $52

ASOS Burgundy T-Shirt — $20

Amazon Hobo Bag — $23.99

studs

Studs are back and better than ever! During the “Tumblr girl” grunge era of the mid-2010s, studs adorned any clothing item possible: belts, cutoff shorts, shoes, bags, chokers. To say we were obsessed would be an understatement. Studs are making their comeback in 2024 with the Tumblr alternative style resurgence.

Skinny Dip London Heart Studded Bag — Originally $55, on sale for $28

Amazon Studded Shoulder Bag — $25.99

ASOS Studded Ballet Flats — $34.99

leopard print

Bring out your inner animal this season with some leopard print! This print is perfect for a night out, and there are plenty of ways to wear it. Pair some leopard-print pants with a black or white top and you’ve got a solid outfit.

Cotton On Wide Leg Pants — $49.99

Windsor Leopard Print Tank — $22.90

Cotton On Long Sleeve Leopard Top — $29.99

ASOS Wide Leg Leopard Trousers — $42.99

