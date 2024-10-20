The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Augustana chapter.

Recently, my TikTok FYP has been full of former 2010s-era “emo” kids, lovers of the “emo trinity,” and self-proclaimed “yeemos” reminiscing on their childhoods, and one of the things many of them have been doing has been ranking the discographies of their then-favorite bands. Well, I have been a Fall Out Boy fan since I was nine years old, and they are still my favorite band of all time. I felt like my extensive knowledge and opinions were going to waste far too often, so I figured why not post my rankings here along with an explanation for each ranking. Every one of these albums makes it into my top 50 albums of all time, and I don’t dislike any of them, but some are certainly better than others. Starting with, of course…