Recently, my TikTok FYP has been full of former 2010s-era “emo” kids, lovers of the “emo trinity,” and self-proclaimed “yeemos” reminiscing on their childhoods, and one of the things many of them have been doing has been ranking the discographies of their then-favorite bands. Well, I have been a Fall Out Boy fan since I was nine years old, and they are still my favorite band of all time. I felt like my extensive knowledge and opinions were going to waste far too often, so I figured why not post my rankings here along with an explanation for each ranking. Every one of these albums makes it into my top 50 albums of all time, and I don’t dislike any of them, but some are certainly better than others. Starting with, of course…
- Folie a Deux
- This album is and always has been my absolute number one. There are absolutely no skips. The fourth studio album by Fall Out Boy, it added a fresh twist on their well-known sound while still staying true to their roots. It was pretty widely hated when it came out, as it was seen as straying a bit too far from the original sound, but I have always seen it as an upgrade, and the lyricism propels it up to number one. I will be getting a Folie inspired tattoo one day, mark my words. Plus, it has some of Pete Wentz’s poetry on “20 Dollar Nose Bleed”!
- Infinity on High
- This 2007 album preceded Folie a Deux and one can really tell when listening to it. Specifically, going from this album to Folie immediately after, you can hear a progression in sound that I personally think gets better once you get to Folie. There’s a slightly different sound on this one than the previous albums, and it blends well with the more punk-ish influences. I just think they master this style better in Folie.
- From Under the Cork Tree
- This album is what I consider to be classic Fall Out Boy. Long song titles, incredible vocals, solidly pop-punk sound, and it has the song “Get Busy Living or Get Busy Dying (Do Your Part to Save the Scene and Stop Going to Shows),” during which we get to hear Pete Wentz reading off some of his poetry again. This album is absolutely amazing, and is solidly what people think of when they think “Fall Out Boy.”
- So Much (for) Stardust
- So Much (for) Stardust is Fall Out Boy’s latest album (2023), and it is an amazing return to a more classic style while still maintaining some of what made the more modern albums great. It is reminiscent of old Fall Out Boy, yet modernized with contemporary lyrics and some orchestral influences. Unfortunately, I think that the lyricism falls a little flat, and that the classics are still a bit better, so it’s about middle of the road for me. Still an amazing album, though.
- Take This to Your Grave
- I honestly have a soft spot for Take This to Your Grave. It’s not a great album by any means—its misogynistic lyrics can barely be understood through Patrick Stump’s poor diction while singing. However, this is where some of Fall Out Boy’s greatest songs come from, especially “Grand Theft Autumn/Where is Your Boy” and “Saturday,” and it was this band’s first ever album, so I am very partial towards it. I love this album, flaws and all.
- Save Rock and Roll
- This album was the first one Fall Out Boy released following their post-Folie hiatus, and it was a concept album. The storyline of this album, The Young Blood Chronicles, is amazing, and they feature a lot of musical guests who add so much to the album, including Sir Elton John on the song “Save Rock and Roll.” I own this album on vinyl and I adore it, but sonically, it falls a little flat, and I don’t think it lives up to the Fall Out Boy name. Also, “Light ‘em Up” is too overplayed.
- American Beauty/American Psycho
- This is a summer album if I’ve ever heard one. It’s upbeat, more pop than punk, and incredibly fast-paced and intense. Unfortunately, that is just not my style. While “Favorite Record,” “Jet Pack Blues,” and “Fourth of July” all have my heart, it’s just not the album for me. Nonetheless, the public did get “Uma Thurman,” “Centuries,” and “Irresistable” out of it, so that’s gotta be worth something. It’s an incredible album, it’s just not my style.
- MANIA
- I almost feel bad ranking MANIA last. This album is genuinely, in my opinion, a lyrical masterpiece, and incredibly adventurous. I never thought Fall Out Boy would put out an album like this, and at age twelve, it was life changing. Unfortunately, like with AB/AP, it’s just not my style. I find the style of it to be slightly annoying at times and a little bit too pop-ish for my liking—and I’m saying this as a K-Pop fan. I will still listen to this all the way through regularly and like it (“Heaven’s Gate” is absolutely amazing), but as far as their albums go, it’s definitely last place.