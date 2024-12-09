The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

During Thanksgiving week, I saw Wicked, starring Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda. I went in thinking the movie would be just another cash grab that would be lifeless and mediocre. However, I was proven incredibly wrong, and for that, I am grateful. And I cannot wait for the second part coming next year. I will wait patiently, hoping it is as great as the first part.

Anyway, enough ranting; let’s get into the movie. Wicked is an adaptation of the Broadway musical of the same name, based on the book “The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West” by Gregory Maguire, which is loosely based on L. Frank Baum’s novel “The Wizard of Oz.”

John Chu directed the movie, which delivers a dazzling cinematic experience. As I’ve stated before, the film is split into two parts. With stunning visuals and stirring performances, it explores the origins of Elphaba and Glinda while tying together themes of friendship, prejudice, and the cost of ambition.



The film is a sensory extravaganza with a vivid production design that captures Oz in stunning detail. Chu elevates the musical numbers with dynamic camera work and visual effects, fusing real-world sets with CGI to produce an incredible yet engaging atmosphere. However, there are some moments where the visuals drag. The lighting could often be better, which could take away from the visuals. Other than that, it is excellent.



Cynthia Erivo’s portrayal of Elphaba is especially remarkable because of her nuanced performance, which successfully captures the character’s vulnerability and strength. Her rendition of “Defying Gravity” is a cinematic high point, cementing her as the film’s heart. I felt euphoric and goosebumps, as though I were with her in that instant, defying gravity. In her portrayal of Glinda, Ariana Grande excelled at balancing her comedic charm and emotional depth, especially in her rendition of “Popular.” I laughed at times, which was surprising as it wasn’t advertised as a comedy. Unquestionably, Erivo and Grande have chemistry together, highlighting the complexity of their friendship.

Overall, Wicked was an excellent character-driven story. It was enjoyable with its lush visuals, unforgettable performances, and narrative. The ending perfectly sets the stage for part two. I know it left me wanting even more.